Dakorien Moore, Keelon Russell and others share their reaction to Michigan QB Bryce Underwood's IG dump ft. LeBron James and James Harden

Michigan commit Bryce Underwood set the internet on fire with his Instagram photo dump on Sunday, featuring NBA superstars LeBron James and James Harden.

Ad

"🌴," Underwood captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

The five-star quarterback’s post sparked instant reactions from fellow athletes, including elite QB prospect Keelon Russell, Oregon-bound five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore and Michigan’s own Alex Orji, who all responded with emojis.

Image via Ig@19bryce.__

Dakorien Moore, ranked as the nation’s No. 2 overall prospect, and Keelon Russell, the No. 3 overall player in the 2025 class, have formed an elite QB-WR duo at Duncanville High School in Texas.

Ad

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore is already impressed with Underwood’s dedication, though he has yet to decide whether the top-ranked quarterback will start in the fall. Speaking on Front Office Sports' "Next Up" podcast with Adam Breneman, Moore highlighted Underwood’s work ethic.

"So you see this No. 1 player in the country," Moore said. "You have this vision of what it could be, and he's the exact opposite of the prima donna, I think I got all the answers guy. I mean, the guy's the first guy in the building. He's the last one out. He, you got to tell him to get out the building.

Ad

"Like, and he told us that he's like, you're going to have to tell me to leave. And the dude just does not want to leave the building. So he's an awesome, awesome teammate, awesome player, and excited to watch him."

Beyond his work ethic, Moore emphasized Underwood’s character:

"The kid is an amazing human being. He is extremely selfless. He's extremely humble. And all he wants to do is work. And that's all he wants to do."

Ad

Bryce Underwood faces high expectations after historic NIL deal with Michigan

Bryce Underwood’s decision to commit to Michigan over LSU came with an unprecedented NIL deal, bringing even more attention to the Belleville (MI) standout.

The Wolverines, who ranked 131st in passing offense last season, anticipate an immediate boost with Underwood under center. Sherrone Moore also secured veteran quarterback Mikey Keene from the transfer portal, who has thrown for nearly 3,000 yards.

Ad

With immense expectations, ESPN’s Jake Trotter believes Underwood has the most to prove among freshmen.

"Quarterback Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall recruit in the country, was given millions to switch his commitment from LSU and sign with Michigan, just a 20-minute drive from his hometown," Trotter said. "With all of that come immense expectations.

"The Wolverines brought in veteran Mikey Keene from Fresno State to serve as a bridge quarterback. But ultimately, the onus is going to fall on Underwood to prove he's worth the hype and money."

At 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds, Bryce Underwood is the highest-rated recruit in five years, earning a 99.87 rating from On3. The two-time Gatorade Michigan Player of the Year threw for over 10,700 yards and 143 touchdowns in high school, averaging nearly 11 yards per attempt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback