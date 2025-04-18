Darryn Peterson, Cam Wilder & others share reaction to Bryce James' future teammate Koa Peat officially signing with Arizona Wildcats

Five-star power forward Koa Peat will become an Arizona Wildcat. The Perry Pumas star has signed his letter of intent, which more or less cements his commitment to going to Tucson on Friday.
Arizona has been on a recruitment tear, with four-star Dwayne Aristode previously signing with the Wildcats, three-star Bryce James, and the recently-committed Brayden Burries also signing with the Wildcats on the same day.
His signing with Arizona has gotten the Wildcats' fanbase electrified, and some of his peers, such as five-star Kansas signee Darryn Peterson and Arizona commit Brayden Burries, chimed in, along with YouTube star Cam Wilder.
"Twinnn," Darryn Peterson wrote.
"Go time," Cam Wilder wrote.
"💯," future teammate Brayden Burries wrote.
Arizona was the clear favorite to land Koa Peat, with the power forward preferring to stay in his home state. With Friday's signings, the Wildcats have now secured its two biggest stars, Burries and Peat, and Aristode and Bryce James, the youngest son of NBA legend LeBron James.
Koa Peat is the son of former NFL star Todd Peat, who played for the Cardinals and the Raiders. He led the Perry Pumas to their fourth straight state championship in Arizona, winning the championship game with an injured arm. The five-star was also named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Arizona this year.
Koa Peat kept in touch with Bryce James, Brayden Burries, and Dwayne Aristode
During a press conference at his school, Perry, Koa Peat shared that he kept in touch with his three future teammates, Bryce James, Dwayne Aristode and Brayden Burries, during the recruitment process and believes that the four of them could become a great squad should things align.
“We know we’re young guys, (but) we’re going to go out there and work,” Koa Peat said. “I’m super excited for this class coming in and I’m super excited … to just build chemistry and just build a great team.”
He also admitted that he had a hand in recruiting Burries to Arizona, helping convince his fellow five-star to choose Tucson during the McDonald's All-American Game.
“I was talking to him the whole weekend, just asking him where his head is at, just telling him I think me and him would be really good together,” he said.
Peat's entire family, including his parents, was present during the signing ceremony at Perry High School.