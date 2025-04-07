Duke Blue Devils signee Cameron Boozer helps girlfriend Yva Cao with her family business 

Duke Blue Devil signee Cameron Boozer recently showed support for his girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao, by helping out with her family’s bakery business, CAO Bakery & Cafe.

Yva reposted a collection of pictures on her Instagram stories from her parents' business account where she and Cameron can be seen posing in identical pink T-shirts that say "Walk With Me & 5K".

Yva's friends and family were also there to help out under the CAO tent. It appears to be a business event where the family is handing out baked goods in signature red boxes.

Yva Cao is the daughter of Yvette and Tony Cao, founders of CAO Bakery & Cafe, a popular bakery chain. Both Cao and Boozer attended Columbus High School in Miami. The couple often share glimpses of their relationship on their Instagram.

They can frequently be seen supporting each other on different ventures. Boozer supporting his girlfriend's family business is a testament to their supportive relationship.

Cameron Boozer and his twin brother, Cayden Boozer, concluded their high school career with a Chipotle Championship trophy. Both of them are ready to begin their collegiate basketball with Duke, following in the footsteps of their father, Carlos Boozer.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer lead Columbus to the Chipotle Nationals Title

Cameron and Cayden Boozer's Columbus High School won over Dynamic Prep in a 67-49 victory to lift the Chipotle Nationals trophy. Cayden led Columbus with 27 points, two rebounds and two assists. Cameron contributed 11 points along with eight rebounds and three assists.

Although Columbus was behind 15-13 in the first quarter, they managed to make a comeback. Junior Jaxon Richardson added nine points, 12 rebounds, and five assists. Cello Jackson contributed 12 points and seven boards.

For Dynamic Prep, Ja'Cobe Coleman and Jaden Toombs scored 15 and 14 points respectively, but they couldn't turn the game around.

The win marked Columbus’s fourth consecutive state title and their first Chipotle Nationals championship.

Boozer’s high school career ended with a list of achievements and honors added to his name. The 6-foot-9 power forward was co-MVP of the McDonald’s All-American Game. He also won the Morgan Wootten Player of the Year Award and a second Gatorade National Player of the Year honor.

Besides that, the Boozer twins have also earned EYBL titles and Olympic gold medals.

