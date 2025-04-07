"Was ranked number one over (Cooper) Flagg": Hoops fans react to Cameron Boozer's achievements heading into his freshman season at Duke

With his school's big Chipotle Nationals win, Cameron Boozer is ready for his next chapter with his twin brother Cayden as they head to Durham to study and play at Duke University.

With his season at Christopher Columbus High School now over, he has accomplished much. An Instagram page - Top Recruitzz - listed Cameron's achievements during his senior season with the Explorers.

As stated in the post, Cameron Boozer is a two-time Gatorade National Player of the Year, a McDonald's All-American, a three-time Nike EYBL Peach Jam champion and a Chipotle Nationals champion in 2025. He has also been invited to play at the Jordan Brand Classic on April 18, which may be his final game as a high schooler.

Boozer is heading to the Duke Blue Devils with much hype, especially with everything he has achieved in high school. This has gotten many fans talking:

"Was ranked number one over Flagg until Flagg reclassified 👀👀👀," said one person.

"If he actually wins player of the year and a championship next year then he's probably the most accomplished american prospect of all time," commented another person.

"He’s going to be a beast but his brother will be the most important player on that team if Procter leaves. I think he’s going to be really good!" said another person in reference to Cayden.

However, plenty of doubters still didn't believe Cameron Boozer could lift Duke back to the NCAA Finals, like the case of Cooper Flagg.

"He’s good but not a game changer. This was their year!! Let’s see how they regroup!" one commenter pointed out.

"Gang if we ain’t win with cooper Flagg where not winning with a down grade," said another Duke fan.

"Flagg still better and still only 17 years old," another Cooper Flagg fan noted.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer's road to the Chipotle National Championship

Cayden and Cameron Boozer were among the major pieces for the Columbus Explorers (30-3) as the No. 1 seed of the Chipotle Nationals. The Boozer twins's first opponent was Wasatch Academy, which they handily took care of 76-62 in the second round. Carlos Boozer's sons and their Explorers team then took on Brewster Academy in the semifinals, with Cayden Boozer's 'game-winner' sending Columbus to the final with a 47-45 win.

Finally, the Boozer twins took on Jermaine O'Neal Jr. and Dynamic Prep in the final, winning 67-49. Cayden Boozer amassed a game-winning performance - 27 points, two rebounds and two assists - while Cameron had a quiet night with 11 points, eight rebounds, and three assists for Christopher Columbus High School who won a historic first national championship.

