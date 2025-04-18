"Duke is getting a lesson in humility": Hoops fans react as top 30-recruit Shelton Henderson de-commits from Jon Scheyer's team

Five-star prospect Shelton Henderson decommitted from Duke, which shocked many, as he had already signed his letter of intent to Jon Scheyer's program. This has even pulled the Blue Devils' Class of 2025 recruiting to No. 3 after spending months at No. 1.

With Henderson, who is ranked No. 14 in the nation as per 247 Sports, re-opening his recruitment, schools are now scrambling to scoop him up. However, many fans took this opportunity to make fun of Duke, which is known for its elite recruitment.

"We all saw this coming the second the Lucas rumors started to spread.. Duke had money and that’s it… no coaching and their recruiting just left We had to humble them last season.. looks like Duke is getting a huge lesson in humility as we speak," said one X user.

"As a Duke fan. We running out of NIL. This is devastating," one Blue Devils fan admitted.

"Cooper flagg run it back season confirmed," said another commenter regarding rumors that Cooper Flagg might be staying at Durham.

Meanwhile, other fans were commenting on what Shelton Henderson should do next or where he should go.

"I'm starting to wonder, unless you're a top ten type recruit, if it might make sense to go to a non-blue blood school for a year or two, get playing time, then transfer to a blue blood to start and get paid," noted one commenter.

"Oh he’s a Cane," another commenter said, regarding rumors that he might be following former Duke assistant coach Jai Lucas to Miami.

"Come to Auburn," hoped one Tigers fan.

Shelton Henderson chose Duke over Louisville and Texas last November, which means those two unchosen schools are back in contention. However, there are rumors that he may be choosing Miami and following former Duke assistant coach and new Miami head coach Jai Lucas to Miami.

Jai Lucas and Miami already eyeing Shelton Henderson

Henderson was originally recruited to Duke by Jai Lucas, and the five-star left soon after the former assistant coach took the head coaching job for the Hurricanes. Reports indicate that Lucas is now targeting Henderson just moments after he decommitted from Duke.

Shelton Henderson is the No. 14-ranked prospect, and a crystal ball prediction is already predicting that he will be going to the Hurricanes. Should Henderson go to Miami, this would be one of the highest-ranking heists for the Class of 2025.

Miami currently has seven players on the roster as Lucas aims to rebuild, and the former Duke assistant has noted that he is currently working on 13 new players for the Hurricanes.

