Duke's Ashlon Jackson drops 2-word reaction to 2027 prospect Ty Lange dropping 30 points

Class of 2027 prospect Ty Lange has hit the AAU scene running, playing for Sw1sh Elite in the Under Armour Next circuit. During a Boys Rise Circuit game on Saturday, the young star had a dominant performance, dropping 30 points for the Sw1sh Elite 16U Rise team.

Ad

Lange's strong showing ended up impressing several people, including Duke Blue Devils WBB star Ashlon Jackson, who took to social media to express how impressed she is with the sophomore basketball star.

The Duke star shared a highlight reel of Lange's plays on her Instagram stories, where he can be seen sinking jumpers from the mid-range and the three point line.

Duke Blue Devils star Ashlon Jackson shares video of Ty Lange's Under Armour Next highlights. (source: IG/ ashlonjackson3)

"My Guy," Jackson wrote in her Instagram caption.

Ad

Trending

Lange sank 8-of-10 shots from behind the arc for Sw1sh Elite, helping his U-16 AAU squad defeat the Colorado Roughriders, 81-60. As the video showed, Lange also got things done on the open floor, cutting past the Roughriders' defense to score.

During the high school basketball season, Lange plays for the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders, a team he led to a 17-11 overall record during his sophomore season. He averaged 7.8 points, 1.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 0.6 steals per game during that season for the Crusaders.

Ad

Aside from basketball, the Class of 2027 star is also known for playing baseball and football, making Ty Lange a multi-sport star for Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, North Carolina.

How did Ty Lange and Cardinal Gibbons fare during the 2025 NCHSAA Men's Basketball Championships?

With their 17-11 overall record and their 8-4 record in the 4A CAP 6 conference (making them the second-place team there), Ty Lange and the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders qualified for the 2025 NCHSAA Men's Basketball Championships, playing in the 4A State Tournament.

Ad

The team entered as the No. 15 seed in the tournament. and were matched with the No. 18 seed, Broughton, in the first round on Feb. 25. It was a very close game, with Cardinal Gibbons escaping with an 81-77 win.

However, their next opponents were No. 2 seeded Garner. Despite a valiant effort against the No, 2 seed, Lange and the Crusaders still lost, but only by two points, The final score was 47-45 for Lange's team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More