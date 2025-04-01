Duke signee Cayden Boozer shares his excitement at having his high school come out for support at the McDonald's All-American Game

Cayden Boozer and his twin brother Cameron Boozer are set for the McDonald’s All-American Game. Fans are excited to see the top prospects competing against each other in the much-anticipated match. The Duke signee, ahead of the game, also expressed his excitement.

Ad

On Tuesday, League Ready shared a clip of Boozer on their Instagram story with the caption:

“@caydenboozer is hype to have the whole @schshoop squad in Brooklyn for @mcdonalds before going into battle at #ChipotleNationals on Wednesday!”

Cayden Boozer via Instagram

In the clip, Boozer discussed what it means for his high school team, the Columbus Explorers, to be there at the game.

Ad

Trending

“Obviously, it’d be a great thing for the whole team to see somebody from their school to play this game,” Boozer said. "And if these juniors could possibly make it next year, it’d be a great journey for them."

He also mentioned how it’ll be great for them before going to the nationals. Cameron and Cayden Boozer are set to play on the East team with top players like Nate Ament, Darius Acuff and Isiah Harwell, among others.

Ad

Cameron and Cayden Boozer announce Crocs NIL partnership

On Monday, right ahead of the McDonald’s All-American Game, Cameron and Cayden Boozer, took to Instagram to showcase their on-court skills and a new NIL deal with footwear giant Crocs. The brothers posted an Instagram reel wearing Crocs with McDonald’s All-American branding.

In the video, they shot the kicks into a basket. Cayden Boozer captioned the post:

Ad

“Yup, we’re officially part of the squad @crocs #CrocsPartner #CrocsAmbassador #CrocsNILsquad.”

Previously, the twins had discussed their sneaker choices in an Overtime YouTube video in 2022.

Ad

“I have a lot of basketball shoes that I like to wear," Cayden said. "I usually wear these Jayson Tatum's to practice. I always get bouncy in these, so I like to wear them. These Crocs, right here, are definitely my favorite shoes. They are nice and comfortable, and they are simple to put on.”

Ad

“Crocs are really my go-to," Cameron added. "I’m going to go chill and hang out with my close friends or my boys. I like flip-flops but like shoes. They are just comfortable.”

This partnership marks another milestone as they add another NIL deal to their long list of achievements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback