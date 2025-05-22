Former NBA player Matt Harpring's daughter and HS standout Kate Harpring share her feelings on East vs. West Coast hooping debate

There is a decades-long debate regarding which coast of the U.S. produces the best hoopers, and Kate Harpring, one of the best five-star prospects, has weighed in. She sat down for an interview with the "Creatives Unhinged Podcast" on 3SSB Circuit's Instagram page on Wednesday.

During a game of cap or no cap, The daughter of former NBA player Matt Harpring said West Coast hoopers do not have more swag than ones in the East. "Cap" meant false and "no cap" meant true.

"Cap," Kate said.

Harpring is from the East Coast (Georgia), although she clarified that she believes that the East is better.

"It's just that the East is just better," Kate said.

Harpring added that defense wins championships, and that being ranked does not mean a player is automatically one of the best. It's worth noting that she is the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2026 (according to On3).

"Like I said earlier, you are gonna get your rank if you show, like there is no hiding, so yeah." Harpring said. "Kind of both ways on that."

Harpring also said that the WNBA needs more teams and more roster spots. She noted that there are many good players, and many are getting waived because of the lack of roster spots. Harpring suggested that the league could add "a couple more teams" to address that. If the league does this, she thinks it will "really grow."

Harpring plays for Marist School in Atlanta, and is also the No. 1 point guard and the No. 1 prospect in Georgia.

Which schools are the favorites to land Kate Harpring?

As a five-star prospect, Kate Harpring has many suitors when it comes to her college recruitment, with the most aggressive ones being Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Iowa. While it is still early into her recruitment, On3 considers the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets as the favorites to land her.

Georgia Tech is in the lead with a 47.3% chance, followed by Georgia at 41.4%. Alabama is third with a 3.2% chance, while Iowa and Maryland are at 2.7%.

