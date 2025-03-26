Former NFL star Larry Fitzgerald's son Devin Fitzgerald schedules an official visit with 7x Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick's North Carolina

Devin Fitzgerald, son of NFL great Larry Fitzgerald, is set to make an official visit to North Carolina on Saturday. The three-star wide receiver from Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, Arizona, received a scholarship offer from the Tar Heels, now led by first-year head coach Bill Belichick.

Devin Fitzgerald showcased his talent last season, recording 52 receptions for 720 yards and nine touchdowns. His performance helped Brophy achieve a 10-3 record, ranking No. 6 in Arizona per On3.

On3 ranks Devin Fitzgerald as the No. 511 nationally and the No. 78 wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class. Additionally, he holds the No. 7 ranking among Arizona prospects.

Fitzgerald’s recruitment includes offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Duke, UCLA, and Pittsburgh—his father’s alma mater. Larry Fitzgerald, a Pro Football Hall of Fame candidate, spent 17 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, earning 11 Pro Bowl selections and First-Team All-Pro honors in 2008.

Belichick took over UNC’s program in December 2024 after departing the New England Patriots following a 24-year tenure, which included six Super Bowl victories. He has already begun implementing his coaching philosophy, likening his first practices to NFL rookie minicamps.

“It’s starting to put everything together: here’s how we do things, here’s what our expectations are, this is what you need to do to be successful,” Belichick said.

Belichick signed a five-year contract with UNC in January, with a $10 million buyout if terminated before June 1.

Michigan pursues Arizona WR Devin Fitzgerald, eyes stronger presence in the state

Michigan aims to add size to its receiving corps and extended an offer to wideout Devin Fitzgerald during his recent visit to Ann Arbor. The junior from Brophy College Preparatory (Ariz.) has emerged as a key target after an unofficial visit last weekend.

Devin, the son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald, already holds offers from Florida State, Arizona State and Pittsburgh—his father’s alma mater. He previously visited Michigan last fall for a game and returned last week for spring practice.

“The visit was amazing,” Devin Fitzgerald said. “Michigan offers elite academics while also having an elite football team. It has everything you could ask for.”

Michigan wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy is leading Fitzgerald’s recruitment. The Wolverines prioritize Arizona prospects this cycle, extending offers to four of the state’s top 10 players.

Devin Fitzgerald’s teammate, receiver Daylen Sharper, will visit Ann Arbor this weekend but has yet to receive an offer. On3 ranks him as the No. 79 wide receiver and No. 515 overall prospect in the 2026 class.

While he has not announced official visits, Fitzgerald confirmed he will schedule one with Michigan.

“Definitely very interested in Michigan,” he said. “I can’t wait to get back out there.”

Additionally, four-star receiver Gordon Sellars has moved up his Michigan visit to this weekend ahead of his Apr. 18 commitment.

