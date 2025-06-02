Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies target Addison Bjorn reacts to Class of 2026 prospect Grace Fincham's commitment

Four-star forward Addison Bjorn reacted to Grace Fincham's commitment to the Drake women’s basketball team on Monday. The post features a picture of her in the Bulldogs' jersey, along with a photo from her visit.

"GO BULLDOGS!!! 🐶 #committed #godisgood," Fincham captioned the post.

Bjorn extended her support to Fincham.

"So So proud!" commented Bjorn.

Addison Bjorn's comment on Grace Finchman's commitment post

Grace Fincham, a 5-foot-11 guard/forward from Iowa City West, led the Trojans in both scoring and rebounding over the past two seasons. As a junior, she posted career highs with 16.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Her performance helped Iowa City West finish with a 15-9 record and reach the Class 5A regional championship game. She also earned second-team all-state honours from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

Five-Star prospect Addison Bjorn talks versatility ahead of UConn visit

Addison Bjorn narrowed her college choices to 15 programs. Her shortlist includes Duke, North Carolina, UConn, Stanford, UCLA, Kansas, Iowa, Indiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Iowa State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Texas and Kansas State.

"A huge thank you to all the schools and coaches that have invested their time and energy into recruiting me!! I have really enjoyed the process. At this time I have decided to focus on the following schools with my recruitment. Thank you!" she wrote.

She has visited Geno Auriemma's UConn and Texas in February.

Speaking to On3, Bjorn described her all-around impact on the court.

“I’m kind of just the glue piece,” she said. “I feel like whatever coach needs, I find a way to do it. My versatility is something that you can’t really teach, and you either have it or don’t.”

She also emphasised her value both with and without the ball.

“A lot of people talk about having versatility, but I mean, I can guard whatever position depending on the five, which is a little questionable," she added. "I just think I see the court really well, and I get other people involved. Without having the ball in my hand, I think I slash and cut really well and I move off the ball.”

Bjorn is the eighth-best small forward in her class and the best player in Missouri. As a junior, the 6-foot-1 player averaged 22.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.3 steals as Park Hill South recorded a perfect season.

