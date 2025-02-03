"Georgia commit locked": CFB fans react as elite OT Jackson Cantwell names his top 6 schools including Ohio State and Oregon

Five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, according to On3, has narrowed his college choices to six programs: Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Missouri, Ohio State, and Oregon.

The announcement, first reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett, has sparked a wave of reactions from college football fans. One Georgia supporter confidently declared,

“Waffle House edit?? Georgia commit locked!!”

Meanwhile, Missouri fans rallied behind their program, with one posting,

“Mizzou🐯🐯🐯🐯.”

Here is how others reacted:

"of course it’s a waffle house graphic makes sense," a fan speculated

"Mizzou for one year to get that money. And then he’s gonna transfer,"

Cantwell, a towering 6-foot-7, 305-pound lineman from Nixa, Missouri, has made multiple visits to his finalists over the past year, with Missouri, Oregon, and Georgia receiving significant attention. His most recent trips in late November took him to Michigan and Ohio State, where he left impressed by both schools.

“I had a lot of fun at Michigan and Ohio State,” he told On3. “Those are just two great places. I learned a lot from talking ball with the coaches at Michigan, and I got to learn a lot more about the program at Ohio State. It was good to get to tour that; it was a really enjoyable trip.”

Missouri remains a major contender, with head coach Eli Drinkwitz making in-state talent a top priority. Cantwell acknowledged the difficulty of leaving home, stating,

“It’s really tough to get away from Missouri because they put such a huge emphasis on in-state guys. That’s their biggest recruiting priority right now,” he said. “Coach Drinkwitz wants to get in-state guys. Try to make it tough as possible for guys to leave the state.”

Athleticism runs in Cantwell’s blood. His father, Christian, won a silver medal in the shot put at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, while his mother also competed in the 2000 Sydney Games.

Jackson Cantwell highlights Miami, Georgia as recruitment intensifies

Among Jackson Cantwell’s six finalists, Miami stands out as a surprise contender. Despite only visiting Coral Gables once, the five-star offensive tackle has been impressed by head coach Mario Cristobal and his vision for the program.

“Their staff, they’re known for wanting to develop offensive linemen,” Cantwell told On3. “They want to have a great offensive line. That’s some of the things that excites me about Coach Cristobal.”

Georgia and Oregon remain two of the strongest contenders in his recruitment. He praised the Bulldogs’ meticulous approach and offensive line coach Stacy Searels.

“They do a lot of things right. They do a lot of attention to detail. I like Coach Searels a lot. Coach Searels is definitely one of my favorite o-line coaches I’ve seen so far. When you’re at Georgia you can recruit incredibly well so obviously that will help Coach Searels out a lot but he also does a pretty good job developing those guys and getting them ready to go play at the next level."

At 6-foot-8, 315 pounds, Jackson Cantwell holds the No. 1 overall ranking in the 2026 class per 247Sports Composite. A dedicated student, he maintains a 4.0 GPA, takes AP courses, and participates in the Eagle Leadership Academy.

