Gilbert Arenas' children Hamiley, Aloni, Izela and Alijah Arenas show off dance moves in a fun family moment [VIDEO]

Gilbert Arenas' children, Hamiley, Aloni, Izela and Alijah Arenas, have all set foot into the basketball scene. While on court, they're determined and passionate as they emerge as top players; off the court, they're fun and spontaneous.

Ad

On Saturday, Hamiley Arenas shared two videos through her Instagram stories. In the first video, the four of the Arenas siblings flaunt their dance moves. In the second one, they appear to be vibing the song in the audio.

Hamiley Arenas via Instagram

Hamiley Arenas via Instagram

Here are the videos:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alijah Arenas is a top prospect in the Class of 2025. According to MaxPreps, the 6-foot-6 guard averaged 30.9 ppg, 2.8 apg, 7.8 rpg and 1.5 spg throughout his high school career. Alijah was also selected to play in the 2025 McDonald's All-American Boys Game. He has committed to Eric Musselman’s USC over offers from top programs like Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky and Louisville.

Hamiley Arenas is a 2028 prospect who is making her mark at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California. As a freshman, the 5-foot-10 combo guard averaged 22.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.9 steals per game. She has surpassed 500 career points. She has also earned First Team All-Mission League honors.

Ad

Izela Arenas, the eldest of the Arenas siblings, played for Louisville as a freshman in college. She entered the transfer portal in March and will be transferring to Kansas State University.

Aloni Areans, a Class of 2028 prospect, is also gaining attention for his performance and skills.

Gilbert Arenas says Tesla malfunction caused son Alijah Arenas’s crash

On April 24, USC commit Alijah Arenas is recovering after a serious car crash in the San Fernando Valley. According to his father, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, the Tesla Cybertruck Alijah was driving suffered a steering failure.

Ad

“The steering wheel went limp,” Gilbert revealed on the All The Smoke podcast.

The vehicle hit a fire hydrant and a tree before catching fire. Bystanders pulled Alijah from the smoke-filled truck.

He was hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma. He later woke on April 25, and one of the first things he asked was if anyone was hurt. By April 28, he was walking and talking, with doctors expecting a full recovery.

Gilbert thanked those who helped save his son’s life and said that quick action on the part of bystanders saved Alijah from serious injuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More