Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley Arenas shares 3-word reaction following Nike spotlight on L.A. hoopers

Hamiley Arenas, the daughter of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, has signed a deal with Nike.

On Friday, Nike LA's official account shared a post featuring several rising basketball players from Los Angeles, welcoming them to a journey with them. Hamiley was part of the squad.

"LA DON’T PLAY. Last night, we brought draft-night energy to welcome LA’s rising basketball stars—the ones we’re grinding with all summer. They’ve already shown heart, hustle, and resilience on and off the court. Now it’s game time. The next wave of LA hoop culture is here. Welcome to the journey," the caption read.

The Class of 2028 prospect shared the post on her Instagram story.

"we lowkey ate," Hamiley wrote.

Hamiley Arenas via Instagram Stories (image credit: instagram/hamileyarenas0)

She also shared a picture with Alijah Arenas' girlfriend, Jayden, and 2026 prospect Cydnee Bryant, tagging them both. They sat together at the table, and smiled for the camera.

Hamiley Arenas via Instagram Stories (image credit: instagram/hamileyarenas0)

As a freshman at Notre Dame (California), Hamiley's performance was outstanding. She averaged 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

At the Nike EYBL Session I, Hamiley played for Team WhyNot E15, coached by her mother, Laura Govan. She helped her team to a 3-2 record in April. The team opened with a 64-47 loss to Mokan Elite but bounced back with a 57-53 win over West Premier.

It continued its run with a 59-47 win against Cal Stars, followed by a 59-38 loss to All Iowa Attack. Team WhyNot E15 wrapped up the session with a 61-55 victory over Prime Nation.

Nike welcomes Hamiley Arenas with a heartfelt message

Laura Govan, a TV personality and ex-partner of Gilbert Arenas, also shared the package her daughter received from Nike on Thursday. It contained a jacket with Hamiley's name and the Notre Dame logo, along with a message.

"Hamiley, welcome to the journey. You're not just part of the future - you are the future. The next chapter in the LA Hoops legacy starts with you. We see the hunger. We see a leader in the making," the message read.

"That's why you've been chosen for the first-ever LA Don't Play squad - Nike's new initiative for the ones who want all of it. More game. More growth. More future. This isn't just training. It's mindset. It's presence. It's the full package, built to help you level up your skills, your strength, your voice, and your impact."

Hamiley is only 16 years old, but has already received offers from Division I programs, including Wisconsin and Louisville.

