Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley Arenas shares 1-word reaction to Jason Crowe Jr.'s 41-point haul at AAU game 

On Saturday, Made Hoops featured Crowe Jr. in a post, showcasing him on the cover photo with the text, "5-star Jason Crowe Jr is a walking bucket!" The following slide showed a compilation of him scoring buckets effortlessly during the AAU game in West Mania. Hamiley Arenas, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' daughter, later shared the post on her Instagram Story.

"At this point, I just assume everything he shoots is going in 😂🪣 Jason Crowe Jr pulled up to West Mania and WENT FOR 41 🔥," read the post's caption.

Arenas reshared the post and shared her reaction.

"twinn @jasoncrowejr," Hamiley captioned the post on her Instagram story.

Hamiley Arenas via Instagram

Crowe Jr. scored 41 points to lead the Oakland Soldiers to a win over Team CPSA at West Mania, hitting an estimated 7 or 8 3-pointers and adding several assists. On the other side, Joe Sterling, ranked No. 83 overall in the Class of 2026, led Team CPSA with 36 points.

According to On3, the 6-foor-3 guard is ranked No. 7 overall in the Class of 2026. He ranks third among shooting guards. His consistent scoring ability has earned him offers from Kentucky, UCLA and USC.

Meanwhile, Hamiley Arenas is thriving as a freshman combo guard at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks. The 5-foot-10 player averaged 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.8 steals and 0.9 blocks over 25 games in her debut season. She led her team in total points (583), rebounds (262), assists (78), steals (69) and blocks (23). She shot 39.0% from the field, 26.0% from three and 66.0% from the free-throw line.

On December 9, she gave her best performance with 40 points, which contributed to a 73-42 win over Santa Monica.

She was named CIF-SS Division 2AA Player of the Year, selected to the 2025 All CIF-SS Team, and earned Newcomer of the Year honors. She also made the Scouting Report Second-Team All-State.

Hamiley Arenas earns an All-State Nomination

Hamiley Arenas is quickly becoming one of California’s top young basketball prospects. The 5-foot-10 guard has been named an All-State nominee following a strong season for Notre Dame. She reached the milestone of scoring 500 points in January, shortly after her 40-point exceptional performance against Saint Monica.

Notre Dame's head coach, Jena Loalagi, was the first to share the news on social media through X.

“Congratulations Hamiley Arenas on being an All-State Nominee! Keep shining. @NDAthleticsSO” she tweeted.

Her family also congratulated her on the achievement.

