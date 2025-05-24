Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley Arenas shows love as Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie Combs reach major milestone

Hamiley Arenas, daughter of ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan, took to Instagram to share her love for the Combs twins on their graduation.

On Friday, Arenas shared two pictures with Jessie and D'Lila Combs, daughters of music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking.

One of the pictures is a childhood snap in which she stands between the twins. In the second picture, the trio appears to be recreating the picture at the twins' graduation at Sierra Canyon.

While D'Lila and Jessie are dressed in dark blue graduation gowns and hats, Arenas is in a pair of black baggy jeans and a black T-shirt.

"love you guys forever! can't believe yall are graduating 🥹🥹💗," Hamiley Arenas captioned the pictures.

Hamiley Arenas via. Instagram

The twins made their cheerleading debut at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles without any prior experience. Despite being new to the sport, the sisters quickly adapted, learning routines and even performing Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” choreography during their first season.

In early 2024, the twins played a key role in helping Sierra Canyon win a national championship at Disneyland’s high school cheer competition, earning top honours and a trophy for their school.

Looking ahead, Jessie and D’Lila plan to pursue modelling, following the path of their late mother, Kim Porter.

Hamiley Arenas named Freshman of the Year after standout season at Notre Dame High School

Hamiley Arenas has been named Freshman of the Year after her impressive debut at Notre Dame High School in Los Angeles.

Arenas averaged 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals over 25 games. Despite her team struggling with a 12-16 overall record and going winless (0-10) in the league, Arenas' individual performance stood out.

The 5-foot-10 shooting guard also earned First-Team All-Mission League honours and was nominated for the 46th annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Team.

Laura Govan celebrated the milestone with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing images of Hamiley with her award and clips from her Nike EYBL performance.

"PLAYER OF THE YEAR, Huh !? 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Nobody sees the sacrifice no one sees the grind. What’s done in the Dark Always comes To the Light. PROUD MAMA BEAR! Keep Grinding mama This is ONLY the beginning Mija #FreshMan #MyBaby @hamileyarenas0 WELL DESERVED!!! Thank you Coach @coachjena55 @sabrinareneelemus 💕," Govan captioned the post.

Laura Govan also coaches Hamiley's AAU team, 'Why Not Premier.'

