Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares 3-word reaction as son Alijah Arenas poses with NBA star James Harden

Laura Govan, the ex-wife of NBA legend Gilbert Arenas, is a proud fan and supporter of her kids. She loves cheering for them from the stands and often shares their big moments via her social media handles.

Alijah Arenas attended the launch of NBA star James Harden's new "Harden Vol. 9 Sun Devils" with his father on Friday. The Basketball Wives alum took to Instagram to share a snap of her son with the Los Angeles Clippers legend.

Laura Govan via Instagram

"Grown Man Shit @alijah0arenas," Laura wrote.

Alijah wore a dark brown Adidas tracksuit with white horizontal stripes across the chest. He paired it with matching relaxed-fit pants and green sneakers for a pop of color.

Harden's outfit featured a textured white jacket layered over a plain black T-shirt, complemented by black shorts accessorized with hanging pearl chains. He completed his stylish ensemble with a pair of black-and-white sneakers and several chunky silver necklaces. Both Alijah and James have inked a deal with Adidas.

The Clippers guard has been spotted at multiple high school games featuring Alijah Arenas, including the one in which Alijah's Chatsworth went up against NBA legend Trevor Ariza's son, Tajh Ariza's Westchester. He was also there to witness Arenas Jr. dropping 39 points against Francis Parker.

Laura Govan attends Alijah Arenas' final high school game with Hamiley Arenas

Alijah Arenas' mother, Laura Govan, and his sister, Hamiley Arenas, cheered from the sidelines as the youngster donned the Chatsworth colors for the final time. Despite the young lad's 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists, Jesuit ran away with the California Division II championship with a 66-53 victory.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard had something to celebrate as he eclipsed the 3000-point mark in his final outing. He shared his feelings after the game:

"I’ll miss my team," he told MaxPreps. "This is the most connected I’ve ever felt with a team."

Laura Govan's son will soon find himself playing at the college level. His mother's support has been a huge source of motivation for the youngster:

“It means a lot to me. Like, I've been saying that a lot before a game. It just gives me comfort when I walk into a gym and I see her every time," he said in an interview with Lucca the Intern.

After giving a glimpse of his potential to hoops fans during his high school career, Alijah is now headed to the college level and will soon join USC.

