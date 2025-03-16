Laura Govan posts 3-word message for cute sideline picture with daughter Hamiley Arenas

Laura Govan, a reality TV personality and the ex-partner of NBA star Gilbert Arenas, shared an adorable moment with her daughter, Hamiley Arenas, on Saturday on Instagram.

The former "Basketball Wives LA" star posted a snap of herself alongside Hamiley as they enjoyed a basketball game. The two appears seated in prime sideline seats in the photo.

Govan is in a casual fit with a beige hoodie, baggy light-wash jeans and white lace-up boots. Meanwhile, Hamiley is in a chic all-black ensemble with patterned pants. Their stylish yet comfortable outfits complement each other as they lean into each other and smile.

“ME & YOU… @hamileyarenas0 💕,” Govan captioned the story.

Laura Govan via Instagram

Hamiley Arenas also shared a TikTok on her Instagram story featuring Laura Govan as they posed excitedly.

The duo was in attendance for Alijah Arenas’s last high school game. The five-star recruit delivered a standout performance, although Jesuit (Carmichael) defeated Chatsworth 66-53 in the California Division II championship.

Alijah had 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Despite his efforts, Chatsworth struggled against Jesuit’s defense.

While concluding his high school career, the five-star USC commitment reached the 3,000-point milestone in his three years.

"I’ll miss my team," he told MaxPreps. "This is the most connected I’ve ever felt with a team."

With remarkable talent and enthusiastic support from family, there are miles to go into the basketball scene for Alijah.

Laura Govan reflects on youth and supports son Alijah Arenas on his basketball journey

In an interview alongside her son Alijah Arenas, Laura Govan reflected on her youth.

On being asked what advice she would give her younger self, she said:

"My young Laura advice would be to take your time. There is no hurry to get old and not live it out and enjoy it. So, you can only be a kid for so long, but you're an adult for the rest of your life."

Govan is a devoted mother who can often be seen supporting her children and their athletic pursuits. She frequently travels to attend their games and enthusiastically shares their achievements on social media.

When asked about what his mother's proactive support means to Alijah, he expressed his gratitude to her.

“It means a lot to me. Like, I've been saying that a lot before a game. It just gives me comfort when I walk into a gym and I see her every time," he said.

