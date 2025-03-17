Gilbert Arenas shares birthday wish for son Alijah Arenas as he turns 18

Alijah Arenas, the son of former Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas, turned 18 on Monday. The Chatsworth High School guard received wishes from hoops fans, teammates and parents via social media. The three-time NBA All-Star also shared his birthday wish for his talented son on Instagram.

Arenas posted a clip in which Alijah could be seen ruthlessly destroying his opponents. To begin with, the 6-foot-5 youngster collected a pass from a teammate and displayed his impeccable shooting. Then, he found space and received another pass to score without breaking a sweat.

After some easy moves, Alijah Arenas showed his true skill set. He dribbled past two defenders and shot from distance. In the next play, he left three opponents clueless and scored an aesthetic bucket. He continued to impress with his floor spacing, dribbling and shooting.

"Happy Birthday @alijah0arenas 💛," Gilbert Arenas wrote in the caption.

Gilbert Arenas via Instagram

Alijah's Chatsworth lost the 2025 CIF boys state basketball championship final on Saturday, dimming the sweetness of his birthday. Gilbert Arenas' son was right on the money in the final, however, scoring 22 points. His scoring efforts helped him eclipse the 3,000-point mark in his high school career. Alijah's 3,002 points made him the 15th player in state history to score 3,000 points.

“We should have played harder,” Arenas told Sports Illustrated. “It was effort. (Jesuit) had more of it on both ends. We should have stuck together a little bit more.”

The youngster will next prepare himself for college-level basketball. Alijah will don USC Trojans colors when he sets foot on the court next season.

Gilbert Arenas heaps praise on Aloni Arenas

Gilbert Arenas' younger son, Aloni Arenas, has been crushing his opponents this season as well. Comptonmagic's Instagram handle posted a video of Aloni's insane play with the caption,

"HE GOT NEXT /// C/O 2030 Aloni Arenas."

Gilbert shared the post on his Instagram story with the caption:

"@aloniarenas 🔥🔥"

In his first action in the clip, Aloni leaves a defender on the floor and two others chasing with a beautiful run, scoring with ease at the end.

"COME GUARD ME," the text on the video read.

Gilbert's youngest son led Heritage Christian School to the seventh-grade boys championship with a win over Sierra Canyon earlier this season.

