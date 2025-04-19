"Good luck in that smaller school": Football fans react as 4-star WR Gordon Sellars commits to Dabo Swinney's Clemson over Michigan, OSU

Clemson football landed a major recruiting win with the commitment of Gordon Sellars, a four-star wide receiver from Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound pass-catcher chose the Tigers over top-tier programs, including Michigan, reigning national champion Ohio State, and in-state rival South Carolina.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Despite the buzz, rival fans were quick to take jabs.

“Wasn’t SEC caliber. Good luck at that smaller school,” one fan tweeted.

“Wasn’t a take, not a fit for the system,” another tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here is how others reacted.

"Clemson kinda cooking," a fan tweeted.

"Welcome to the Clemson Family," a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Playing a season of Semi College Ball to warm up for SEC transfer next year," a fan tweeted

Sellars, ranked No. 227 nationally per On3, made his pledge official during a livestream. Reflecting on the decision, Sellars credited his March Junior Day visit as pivotal.

“That Junior Day visit in March made a big difference,” he said to On3. “I was really able to learn about the school, build on my relationships with the people there ... that visit inched Clemson up my list.”

Ad

After that visit, there was no turning back. While he continued conversations with other schools, Clemson remained at the forefront.

“I am all in with Clemson,” Sellars said. “I am only taking my official visit to Clemson.”

Sellars highlighted the culture and community in Death Valley as defining factors.

“It is like family. Everyone knows everyone and everyone roots for everyone,” he said. “The environment at Clemson is one of a kind ... it feels like home.”

Ad

Offensive coordinator Tyler Grisham spearheaded Sellars’ recruitment, building a bond beyond football.

“Every week, he checks up on me and it is never anything about football, it is about life,” Sellars said. “He has always told me I am a Clemson man and he was right.”

Head coach Dabo Swinney also played a critical role.

“Coach Dabo is a great person,” Sellars said. “He takes his faith seriously. I do the same ... What he lives by makes him special.”

Ad

Gamecocks miss on Gordon Sellars as Clemson bolsters elite 2026 WR class

South Carolina’s pursuit of elite wideouts in the 2026 cycle took a hit as Gordon Sellars, a standout from Charlotte's Providence Day School, committed to Clemson following an unofficial visit to Columbia.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver made the Tigers his choice after scheduling four official visits—Clemson (May 30), South Carolina (June 6), Georgia (June 13), and Michigan (June 20).

Ad

With Sellars off the board, South Carolina continues its search for its first receiver commitment in the class. So far, three-star tight end Jamel Howse from Newberry remains the lone pass-catching recruit.

Other current Gamecock pledges include cornerback J'Zavien Currence, offensive tackle Zyon Guiles, edge rusher Keenan Britt, and interior lineman Anthony Baxter. Ryan Mosley of Carrollton, Georgia, is among the remaining receiver targets.

For Clemson, Sellars—ranked No. 207 nationally—is their lowest-rated receiver commit for 2026, despite holding nearly 30 offers. His pledge complements a stacked class led by five-star prospect Burroughs (No. 62 overall, No. 7 WR), who had 36 offers including Alabama and USC, and Salmin (No. 186), a Maryland native with 31 offers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Sharma Aman is a journalist who has been covering college sports at Sportskeeda since 2023. Graduating with a specialization in Transportation Technology, he believes his educational background, although seemingly unrelated, helped him develop the research, analysis and critical thinking skills important for his current role.



Aman is adept at contextualizing current events within historical narratives. He is also good at technical deep dives and presenting comprehensive report strategies, coaching tactics, and player performances with precision. Through meticulous research, multiple sourcing, timeliness, transparency, and adherence to ethical standards, Aman works to ensure accuracy and relevance in articles.



Caitlin Clark's recent achievement of becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer is his current favorite college sports moment. He also admires Clark and Angel Ree¬se, Caleb Williams, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, LSU, Alabama Football, Michigan Football are his all-time favorite college teams.



Aman finds relaxation and inspiration in activities like reading, hiking, playing badminton & table tennis. Know More

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.