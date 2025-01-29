"Had a blast," "They are top five": Oklahoma Sooners leave a lasting impact on elite high school football recruits following Junior Day visit

Oklahoma’s first Junior Day of 2025, held on January 27, left a lasting impression on top Class of 2026 prospects. With three early commitments already secured, Brent Venables and his staff aimed to build momentum.

Among those in attendance were quarterback Jaden O’Neal, running back Kaydin Jones, wide receivers Jabari Brady and Daniel Odom, edge rusher Kevin Ford Jr., and defensive lineman Valdin Sone.

O’Neal, one of Oklahoma’s three commits, is ranked No. 63 overall by ESPN and sits in the top 300.

Ford Jr., a four-star edge rusher from Duncanville (Texas) High, spoke highly of his experience.

“The energy in Norman was great,”Kevin Ford said. “Had a blast with the coaching staff and players. This team excites me by how much brotherhood they have and the ability to put together a good season next year.”

Midlothian (Texas) High offensive lineman Noah Best noted Oklahoma’s appeal, particularly offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh’s impact.

“Norman was great today. “It was great being back. What’s exciting about the Sooners is that Coach B shows me how much they want me and how great of a coach he is. To say that to me means a lot and it definitely sways me in their direction. OU is very similar to a lot of schools but what makes it stand out to me is the staff Coach B makes OU feel special to me.”

Among the weekend’s standout visitors was Kaiden Hall, On3’s No. 2-ranked safety.

“The energy and the weekend overall has been great. "They really focused on the full picture of being a student-athlete at Oklahoma from football to all of the support provided. I’m excited about the possibility of playing for a staff that’s had a lot of success defensively and also likes that the focus is more than football. It’s about them helping me be a better man. OU is pretty high on the list right now, would say they are top five.”

Oklahoma’s Super Bowl pipeline continues

For the third consecutive year, Oklahoma leads all programs in Super Bowl representation, with eight former Sooners set to take the field in Super Bowl LIX.

The championship showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, will feature a strong Oklahoma presence.

Two key Sooners will lead Philadelphia: Quarterback Jalen Hurts and offensive tackle Lane Johnson. Both have played pivotal roles in the Eagles’ recent success. Their dominant 55-29 win over the Washington Commanders secured their spot in the title game.

Kansas City, aiming to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls, boasts six former Sooners on its roster. Center Creed Humphrey anchors the offensive line, while wide receiver Marquise Brown and running back Samaje Perine add firepower to the offense.

Offensive linemen Wanya Morris, McKade Mettauer, and long-snapper James Winchester round out the group. Super Bowl LIX kicks off on Sunday, February 9, at 5:30 p.m. on Fox.

