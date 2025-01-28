Ranking every Super Bowl halftime show in the Jay-Z era entering Super Bowl LIX

On August 14, 2019, Jay-Z's Roc Nation and the NFL announced a partnership making the music icon the producer of the Super Bowl halftime show.

Since then, Roc Nation has curated five Super Bowl halftime shows. Hence, ahead of Kendrick Lamar's headlining slot in Super Bowl LIX, let's rank the past five big-game halftime shows.

Ranking every Super Bowl halftime show in the Jay-Z era

5. Usher - Super Bowl LVIII

Grammy Award-winning R&B superstar Usher was chosen as the Super Bowl headline performer in Las Vegas. Usher brought out Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, and Ludacris on stage. He performed timeless classics like O.M.G and Yeah!.

4. The Weeknd - Super Bowl LV

The Weeknd is known for his stage presence, and it's rumored that he spent $7 million of his own money to make the stage fitting enough for his performance. That's quite a sum, considering that artists aren't paid a significant fee to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Weeknd made sure to wow the millions watching as he took to the stage alone and performed hits such as The Hills, I Feel It Coming, Can’t Feel My Face, Blinding Lights, Starboy, and more.

3. Rihanna - Super Bowl LVII

Jay-Z signed Rihanna in 2005, and she remains a flagship artist on Def Jam. Hence, it wasn't surprising when she was announced to headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

The Grammy Award-winning superstar delivered a memorable performance, singing timeless hits like Work, Rude Boy, We Found Love, Run This Town, and more.

2. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem. Mary J Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar - Super Bowl LVI

Jay-Z let West Coast legend Dr. Dre cook on this one. The legendary producer and rapper brought hip-hop legends Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar to the Los Angeles stage, and the iconic Mary J. Blige joined them.

1. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez - Super Bowl LIV

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are two of the greatest Latino pop stars ever. Their performance saw the duo sing numerous hits in Spanish and English, such as Chantaje She Wolf and Get Right. They also brought out modern Latino stars Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

