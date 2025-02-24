"He's 100% flipping": Football fans react to 5-star Maryland commit Zion Elee shutting down his recruitment and canceling official visits

Five-star edge rusher Zion Elee, one of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, has officially ended his recruitment, canceling all scheduled visits to other programs. On3's Hayes Fawcett reported that Elee had scheduled official visits to Ohio State, Auburn, Texas A&M, Penn State and South Carolina.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound standout from Baltimore, committed to the Maryland Terrapins on Dec. 7, choosing them over powerhouse programs like Alabama, Oregon and Penn State. Despite his pledge, speculation had persisted that he might consider flipping.

On Friday, Zion Elee took to social media to make his stance clear, writing:

"My recruitment is closed."

However, reactions from fans on Instagram have been mixed. One skeptical fan wrote:

"He's 100% flipping."

Another posted:

"Well, usually when you ‘commit,’ your recruitment should already be closed."

Here is how others reacted:

"Cap he switch in a 8 months Maryland not good and they don’t produce talent fr the biggest name was stefon diggs," a fan said

"He'll transfer to Penn State after freshman year like Chop Robinson," another wrote.

Ranked as the nation’s No. 1 prospect by On3, Zion Elee had previously intended to visit Auburn, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M and South Carolina. However, Fawcett confirmed that all these trips have been called off. Elee is now set to take his official visit to Maryland on the weekend of June 20.

Speaking at Nike’s Next Ones event in New Orleans earlier this month, Elee emphasized the significance of staying home and representing Maryland.

“It definitely means a lot, you know, being able to stay home and influence the other guys that are in Maryland, it definitely brings attention to big recruits staying home, because that’s not normal at Maryland,” Elee said. “All the big recruits from Maryland go somewhere else, but me, being a big recruit and going to Maryland, it’s going to influence other guys to stay home, too.”

Zion Elee’s commitment to Maryland remains strong

Zion Elee started his high school football career at Joppatowne High School, where he recorded an impressive 64 tackles and 13 sacks as a sophomore in 2023. Ahead of his junior season, he transferred to Saint Frances Academy, where he continued his dominance on the field, tallying 56 tackles, 10 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Since pledging to the Terrapins, Elee has frequently visited the Maryland campus for workouts, basketball games and recruiting events.

"If I wasn't committed there, I would have decommitted already," Elee said. "I want to go to college in a place I feel like I can live in and a place where I can have a future. I want it to be a place that feels like home. Maryland is already home."

Currently the highest-ranked commit in Maryland’s history, Zion Elee surpasses former Terps wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the No. 13 recruit in 2012. Maryland’s 2025 recruiting class, led by top-100 defensive end Zahir Mathis, ranks 24th nationally.

