Packers again improve defense by adding 6’5”, 281-pound star from Texas A&M in latest mock draft

The Green Bay Packers surprised fans by upsetting the Dallas Cowboys on their home field at the end of the 2023 season but they took a step back in 2024, losing in the opening round of the playoffs. The team has plenty of quality building pieces like young quarterback Jordan Love, budding star Jayden Reed and productive veteran running back Josh Jacobs.

Ad

However, on the defensive side, there is work to be done and Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is ready to roll up his sleeves, according to an NFL mock draft published by the Athletic on Thursday.

At 23rd overall, the Packers eschewed offense in favor of getting former Texas A&M Aggies pass rusher Shemar Stewart. Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper was selected near the top of the team's 2024 draft class, so the pattern of going defense early would continue with Stewart. The prospect is 6-foot-5 and 281 pounds, proving to be a solid size for power and speed in whichever situation calls for it.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Packers GM Brian Gutekunst described his pass rush after the season as inconsistent," The Athletic's Matt Schneidman wrote. " ... The likes of Rashan Gary, Kenny Clark, and Lukas Van Ness underperformed from a pass-rush standpoint, so perhaps they need a jolt in the form of another first-round pass rusher."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

For the price of a first-round pick, Gutekunst might be hoping for a thunderous shockwave.

Ad

Exploring Shemar Stewart's fit with the Green Bay Packers

Shemar Stewart at Arkansas vs Texas A&M - Source: Getty

As a first-round pick, Shemar Stewart would be an instant day one starter for the team. The pass rusher is just 21 years old, so getting him experience as soon as possible is likely the fastest way to reap a return on the investment.

Ad

Stewart ranks as the No. 7 pass rusher in the 2025 NFL Draft, per NFL Draft Buzz. He wasn't the best pass rusher in the draft but was perfectly viable, especially as a run-stuffer. ESPN and 247 Sports have him rated as a 92 and 99 out of 100 prospects, so expectations are high.

It might take some time to find where he fits best on the defensive line. With questions up and down the unit, the Packers would be able to experiment with finding the optimal spot to place him.

The Green Bay Packers could potentially decide to line him up in different spots all game long to keep the offense guessing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.