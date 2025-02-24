Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe has been one of the more underrated quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. He is not expected to be selected in the first round, but if he finds the right home, he could be a serious asset to a franchise and develop into a star.

Let's take a look at some of the best landing spots for him in the draft.

Jalen Milroe draft profile

Jalen Milroe has been an intriguing quarterback prospect, and he participated in the Senior Bowl to showcase his skills. The Alabama QB is capable of using both his arm and legs to pick up yardage and keep defenses on their heels.

However, there is some polishing needed for Milroe to be successful at the next level. He struggles with deep passes and tends to falter when his initial reads aren't open, though he has shown impressive traits in the pocket.

Milroe had a down season in 2024, with his completion percentage, yards per pass, passing touchdowns, and quarterback rating all dipping. His interceptions nearly doubled from six to 11.

That said, Milroe has demonstrated resilience under adversity in college and should be a viable option, even with only two years as a college starter.

Jalen Milroe NFL Scouting Report: 5 best landing spots for Alabama QB

#1: Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are in a bit of quarterback turmoil as they navigate Deshaun Watson’s contract while he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon suffered late in the regular season.

Looking to the future is crucial for the team, and getting the quarterback position right is vital. Milroe could fit into a system similar to what they envisioned for Watson when they first traded for him.

#2: Green Bay Packers

Another intriguing landing spot for Milroe is Green Bay, where he could serve as a backup to Jordan Love. The two quarterbacks have a similar play style, and this would be a cost-effective option for the Packers to continue building out their roster.

Love has played 42 games in his first four seasons, so there could be a chance for Milroe to play. Under strong head coach Matt LaFleur and with a quality, though young, roster, Milroe would have a good opportunity to develop.

#3: New York Jets

The New York Jets are undergoing a cultural shift within the franchise, with significant changes occurring. As the team moves away from Aaron Rodgers, drafting a quarterback could be an opportunity for the new regime to stamp their identity on the roster.

Milroe has the ability to play alongside playmakers like running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson, helping to establish an offensive identity with Milroe under center.

#4: Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have Geno Smith under contract, but his deal expires at the end of the 2025 season. Smith’s potential to command a large contract could lead to an overpay, prompting the Seahawks to look for a younger quarterback.

Milroe would not cost significant draft capital, allowing the Seahawks to draft him and let him sit behind Smith for a season to learn. This would be a smart move for coach Mike McDonald and general manager John Schneider to reset the rookie pay scale while building the roster for the future.

#5: Las Vegas Raiders

One of the teams that need a quarterback is the Las Vegas Raiders. They can draft a solid player with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL draft while being able to draft a quarterback like Jalen Milroe in a later round.

With coach Pete Carroll — who has proven to have the ability to win with an undersized quarterback — and weapons like tight end Brock Bowers, Milroe could have an opportunity to step up for a team rebuilding its culture.

