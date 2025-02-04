"He's been candid about how he feels": Bulldogs insider tips 4-star Derrek Cooper's commitment in favor of Georgia over Ohio State and Oregon

Georgia continues to make waves in the recruiting scene, and the latest buzz suggests that elite four-star running back Derrek Cooper may favor the Bulldogs over top competitors Ohio State and Oregon.

A standout at Chaminade-Madonna College Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Cooper has spoken highly of Georgia’s program. Recruiting expert Jeremy Johnson shared insight into the running back’s thought process.

"I talked to Derrek Cooper a couple weeks ago and he was like, man, Georgia feels like home," Johnson said on Monday. "I mean he's just trying to make sure that's what he wants to do and trying to make sure that he really can make it feel that way and he's been candid about how he feels about Georgia.

Trending

"I mean there's a long way to go obviously the home state Hometown team Miami is a a team to watch for sure and Auburn is in there as well."

While Miami and Auburn remain strong contenders, Cooper’s repeated visits to Athens suggest a strong lean toward Kirby Smart’s squad.

"The fact that they keep coming back is something you're never going to overlook ... If people keep coming to campus, that means they like what they see," Johnson added.

He also emphasized Georgia’s relentless pursuit of top-tier running backs in the 2026 class, adding:

"Georgia has been recruiting the running back position in 2026 it's like I don't know exactly which chips are going to fall where but one thing I do know is George is in line for a top tier running back in this cycle so we'll see how it plays out but getting these two big names on campus was huge."

Cooper stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 200 pounds, making him a powerful force in the backfield. Last season, he rushed for 905 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging more than seven yards per run. His flexibility extends to the passing game, as he accumulated 156 receiving yards and another touchdown.

Four-star RB Derrek Cooper Narrows narrows list to 10, schedules official visits including Georgia

Derrek Cooper has narrowed his list of potential landing spots to 10 programs. Speaking with On3’s Hayes Fawcett, the four-star recruit confirmed that Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State and Texas A&M remain in contention.

Ranked as the No. 23 overall prospect and No. 2 running back in the 2026 class per the On3 Industry Ranking, Cooper also holds the title of Florida’s No. 3 player.

He told On3’s Chad Simmons that he has scheduled official visits to Auburn and Georgia in the coming weeks, with coaching staffs from across the country making their pitches.

“When I commit, it will be about how I will be used, how the relationships are between my family and the coaches are and the stability of the coaching staff," the RB said. "The fit into the scheme will be important to me too. I want the chance to get on the field and show my ability as quickly as I can.”

Though Georgia remains a strong contender, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives Miami a 40.1% chance of securing his commitment, with Georgia trailing at 25.2%. Auburn and Ohio State sit at 9% and 7.4%, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!