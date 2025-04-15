"He's an NIL driven player": Football fans react to No. 1 QB recruit Jared Curtis' potential commitment between Georgia and Oregon

The recruitment of Jared Curtis, the top-ranked quarterback and No. 2 overall prospect in the 2026 class, has become one of the most closely watched storylines in college football.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Nashville Christian (Tennessee) standout has narrowed his choices to two national powerhouses — Georgia and Oregon — and is set to announce his decision on May 5.

Curtis initially committed to Georgia before reopening his recruitment last October. Since then, Oregon has surged into contention, with speculation intensifying that the Ducks may now hold a slight advantage. However, Curtis has kept his decision-making process tightly under wraps, offering few hints publicly.

Fans have not held back with their opinions. One commented:

“Oregon—he’s an NIL driven player and Georgia won’t be high bidder because, well, they do just fine not overpaying.”

Another warned:

“If he’s smart, Georgia—you don’t want [to be] in Portland.”

Here is how others reacted:

"He’s gonna go to either and transfer after his first year," a fan quipped

"I can’t remember the last time Oregon has taken a QB out of HS and made them their starting QB? Go to Georgia young man," another quipped

"Well considering is last Insta post I would saw Georgia. He was decked out in red and black! It was definitely a BIG hint I think!," another remarked

Fueling the buzz, Curtis appeared in an Oregon figurine — a move that gained traction among fans, particularly in the absence of a similar Georgia version. Whether it’s a meaningful clue or mere noise remains to be seen.

In February, Curtis told On3’s Steve Wiltfong:

“Since I de-committed (from Georgia), my relationship [with Oregon] has got better and better. I can’t wait to go up there for my [official visit]. I like Oregon a lot. I think they showcased their talents this year and shown teams what they can be. They just go out and fight.”

Jared Curtis, the No. 3 overall prospect in the On300 and the top quarterback in the 2026 class, continues to generate buzz as he nears the commitment date.

Curtis has emerged as the premier arm talent in high school football, with only three 2025 signal-callers — Bryce Underwood (Michigan), Husan Longstreet (USC) and Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (Cal) — matching his arm strength, per in-person evaluations.

Curtis produced a dominant junior campaign, completing over 70% of his passes for 2,830 yards and totaling 58 touchdowns, while guiding his team to a state championship. Analysts praised his improved consistency and pinpoint accuracy.

Despite his impressive resume, scouts point to a few concerns. He faces less competitive opponents at Nashville Christian and is older than his peers, with a late December 2006 birthdate. He's also recovering from injury, which may impact his offseason camp participation.

The former Georgia commit now has both Georgia and Oregon vying for his signature. 247Sports praises Curtis as “a big-armed quarterback prospect with some moxie,” noting his 2,750 total yards as a freshman and ability to deliver deep passes and timing routes.

