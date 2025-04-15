"He wants to replicate his college career": Recruiting insider reveals 5-star LB Tyler Atkinson's recruitment can be swayed by coaches at Big Ten team

Tyler Atkinson, a five-star linebacker from Grayson High School (Ga.), is among the most sought-after prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. In a cycle where only two linebackers break into the top 50, Atkinson stands alone.

On Tuesday's episode of "On3 Recruits," insider Steve Wiltfong detailed Atkinson’s recent visit to Ohio State, and the Buckeyes may have made a major move.

“Well, we’re acting up about this segment here with Tyler Atkinson on campus," Wiltfong said. "He saw some signs from Ohio State fans or heard them saying that to him.”

But what truly stood out was the Buckeyes’ coaching staff and their interaction with Atkinson’s family.

“Ohio State’s coaching staff made his mom and sister feel at home—it was their first time on campus. So, Ohio State remains one of the major players for Tyler Atkinson moving forward.” Wiltfong noted.

Atkinson has amassed 475 total tackles over his high school career—250 solo and 225 assisted—and registered one sack per game across all 13 contests in 2024. His disruptive presence on the field makes him a program-changer at the collegiate level.

The standout linebacker also connected strongly with defensive coordinator Bill Belichick’s former colleague, Jim Knowles, and especially linebackers coach James Laurinaitis.

"Ohio State coach Laurinaitis has been one of his favorites. He's really tight with the Buckeyes linebacker's coach, would love to kind of replicate his college career, that he had at Ohio State. He thinks it's a place that he could really flourish on the field and off the field."

While Ohio State is firmly in the mix, Georgia, Auburn, Clemson, Oregon and USC remain active contenders.

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson star linebacker Tyler Atkinson, a five-star prospect and the No. 8 overall player in the On3 Industry Rankings, was among the elite recruits attending Ohio State’s spring game over the weekend.

The Buckeyes, fresh off a national championship, continue to position themselves as serious contenders for Atkinson alongside Georgia, Clemson, Auburn, Oregon and USC.

“I still feel really good about OSU,” Atkinson said following the visit.

He was especially impressed by the crowd atmosphere.

“It was good to see the fan support for the Buckeyes at the spring game. I heard ‘AtkNup’ a few times from the fans—that was pretty dope!”

Atkinson’s connection with Ohio State’s defensive coaches is growing stronger.

“The time spent with (Defensive) Coach (Matt) Patricia was really good. Coach Laurinaitis and I are getting really tight,” he added. “My favorite thing about OSU is my relationship with Coach Laurinaitis and what Coach Patricia brings to the defense.”

Atkinson posted 166 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 46 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one interception during his junior season.

