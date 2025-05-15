"He will definitely be better than his brother": Hoops fans react to Bryce James' dunk attempt in front of LeBron James

Bryce James, the younger son of LA Lakers star LeBron James, has ended his high school basketball career at Sierra Canyon School (California). He signed with the Arizona Wildcats on Jan. 1 and is set to begin his collegiate journey.

On Wednesday, Ballislife shared an old video of Bryce attempting a poster dunk over a defender during his time with the Trailblazers. Although he didn't pull it off, it drew reactions from his teammates and his parents, LeBron and Savannah James, who were in attendance.

"This has to be one the craziest poster attempts we have ever filmed 😭😭@_justbryce would’ve caught the body of the century if he found a way to finish this!! 😤," Ballislife captioned.

Fans shared their reactions. Some believe Bryce has a lot of potential and hope to see his game evolve.

"He will definitely be better than his brother," one fan wrote.

Others want to see him playing alongside his father.

"Bryce the one yall sleeping on!" another fan commented.

"Soon HE GOIN BE ACTUALLY DOIN THT on the court wit POPS!!" a fan said.

However, some were more focused on the missed dunk.

"i thought bro was finna jelly 🍇😂, little did ik, he had other plans🤾🏽‍♂️," a fan commented.

"it also would be cool to dunk from half court, neither came within 5 feet," another fan said.

"Thought he was going for an under lay," a fan wrote.

During his senior season, Bryce averaged 8.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. In the CIF State Division I championship game, he contributed three points, five rebounds and two assists, helping Sierra Canyon secure the title.

LeBron James talks about Bryce's return to Sierra Canyon after transfers

Bryce James finished his high school career at Sierra Canyon School (California), despite transferring twice in 2023. He initially moved to Campbell Hall in May, then to Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) in August, where he was ruled ineligible for part of the season. In November, he returned to Sierra Canyon before the season started.

LeBron James discussed his son's moves during the first episode of his "Mind the Game" podcast.

"Because of parenting, there was some things happening at the school that we didn't like, we kind of made him transfer in the summertime," James said in April. "He wanted to stay, and then ultimately he came to us said he was not happy with the places that we sent him to, and he ended up going back."

Bryce is the No. 51 shooting guard in the 2025 class and the No. 33 prospect in California, according to 247Sports.

