Heisman trophy winner Travis Hunter's mother shares her reaction to younger son Trayvis Hunter's lighthearted moment with elder brother at OT7

Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter’s mother, Tawana, reacted to a heartwarming moment between her sons, Travis and Trayvis Hunter, during an OT7 event. The interaction, captured in a video shared by Overtime on Sunday, showcased the older brother playfully teasing his younger sibling as he continues his journey in football.

To this playful banter between her sons, she simply reacted with three heart emojis:

Image via Ig@overtime

The video begins with Travis, a star at Colorado, greeting Trayvis with a lighthearted jab.

“Oh my God, Travis Hunter. Got your flower train there?” he quipped.

Trayvis, currently playing for Effingham County High School and aiming for the 2027 NFL draft, took the exchange in stride. Trayvis then probed further, asking:

“How does it feel being like the Heisman?”

He followed up with a question about watching his younger brother play at the event.

“I gotta see you play, bro. You might be trash,” Travis joked.

This prompted a confident response from Trayvis:

“What am I getting scared for you to watch me play? You’ve been watching me play for years.”

The clip concluded with Trayvis humorously warning his brother:

“Don’t jack me up like that, bro, in front of all these people.”

Their mother’s reaction, expressed through heart emojis, captured the family’s unwavering support as Trayvis looks to follow in his brother’s footsteps.

Travis Hunter supports younger brother Trayvis as he navigates football journey

Although Trayvis Hunter may not share the same two-way versatility as his older brother Travis, there is plenty he can learn from the Colorado Buffaloes star about adapting to the NCAA level.

Travis, projected as the top pick in the 2025 NFL draft, has naturally stepped into a mentorship role for his younger sibling, offering guidance as he works toward a professional football career.

Reflecting on his high school season, Effingham County High School wide receiver Trayvis acknowledged areas for growth.

“I feel great,” he said. “I felt like we could have played at least better. But like we said, we just executed defense, communicated offense, executed.”

He also shared the advice he receives from his brother:

“He just tells me to get open every play, take every play 100% and stuff like that. It’s just one more day in the offense, bro. It’s just work.”

Despite his natural leadership, Travis denies offering direct advice to Trayvis.

“The reason I don’t give him advice,” he explained, “is because I want him to go through it just like I had to go through it. I could tell you everything you need to know, but you’ve got to face it yourself. I can’t be there when it’s your time to face it.”

Trayvis, a promising 2027 recruit, has already put up strong numbers in high school, recording 496 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He holds offers from Jackson State, Tennessee State, Georgia Southern and Georgia State.

