WATCH: Travis Hunter marks his attendance to support Cam Newton and brother Trayvis at OT7

Travis Hunter is awaiting his destination in next month's 2025 NFL Draft. As he passed the time this past weekend, the Colorado two-way star and Heisman Trophy winner stopped by an OT7 event to watch his younger brother, Trayvis, star on the gridiron for Cam Newton's C1N team.

Trayvis' team lost its matchup, but Trayvis caught a touchdown to narrow its deficit to 14 points. He has picked up multiple Division I offers, a list that will likely grow as he continues his high school football career.

Travis Hunter has walked the path to being a prospective NFL star. He forged his way by going back on his commitment to Florida State to join Deion Sanders at Jackson State. He followed Coach Prime to Boulder, too, and starred for Colorado for two seasons, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2024.

However, Hunter believes the best way for his younger brother to follow in his footsteps is by letting him learn it himself.

"Nah, I don't give him no advice because I want him to go through it just like I had to go through it," Hunter said. "I could tell you everything you need to know, but you've got to go face it by yourself. I can't be there when it's time for you to face it.

"Once he, you know, go through it, he'll come back and let me know what he need help with. And, once he tell me what he need help with, I'm gonna make sure he get the right help."

Where could Travis Hunter wind up in the NFL?

ESPN's Matt Miller tabbed Travis Hunter to be drafted by the New England Patriots at No. 4 overall in next month's draft.

"Because of their free agency moves, the Patriots have an almost unlimited number of options with this pick," Miller wrote.

"New England would be very lucky to have the Heisman Trophy winner fall to this spot. Hunter would be a day one starter at cornerback opposite Christian Gonzalez."

Miller added that he could see Hunter playing some on the other side of the ball, too, lining up 10-15 snaps per game as a receiver. The Patriots signed veteran Stefon Diggs in an effort to bolster their wideout corps. Miller had high praise for Hunter's abilities.

"It's not unrealistic that Hunter could be Odell Beckham Jr. on offense and Denzel Ward on defense," Miller wrote. "New England's coaching staff would have fun devising ways to get him involved."

Cleveland and the New York Giants have also been floated as possible landing spots for Travis Hunter. It's highly unlikely he falls out of the top 5 during the event, especially being such a rare player.

