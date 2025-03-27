"No chance in hell": CFB fans react as analyst pokes the idea of Cowboys trading up for Travis Hunter

The Dallas Cowboys haven't made any splashes this offseason. Owner Jerry Jones had a conversation with Deion Sanders about his team's since-filled head coaching vacancy, but America's Team hasn't made national headlines since then.

Ad

NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah longs for a time when Jones and America's Team were willing to do what it took to entertain the league's fans. He suggested the Cowboys should trade up in the draft to pick Colorado's Travis Hunter.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Commenters had their own thoughts on Jeremiah's take.

"No chance in hell," one user wrote. "Dude runs the Cowboys like a fortress. Think he ever hands over control?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"wasted his entire aggressiveness for deion and herschel," someone agreed with a heartbreak emoji.

"I mean why not he already better than smitty and nabers , quinyon and (Cooper DeJean) .. regardless of position you getting a top 4 player in the NFC East," another reasoned.

"That dude... is a bust," someone else warned.

"We have too many holes to trade that many picks away to jump up," a fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Who are the Cowboys projected to draft?

In his recent mock draft on NFL.com, Daniel Jeremiah had the Cowboys taking Texas receiver Matthew Golden with the No. 12 choice in next month's draft.

"With Ashton Jeanty off the board, I wouldn't rule out North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton landing here," Jeremiah wrote. "In this case, the Cowboys give CeeDee Lamb a partner who can take the top off the defense and is more than just a speed threat."

Ad

In that same scenario, Hunter went No. 4 to New England, which recently added veteran receiver Stefon Diggs but could use some more weapons for second-year signal-caller Drake Maye.

"Bolstering the offensive line would seem to be the obvious move here for the Patriots, but it would be tough to pass up such a unique talent like Hunter," Jeremiah said. "He would immediately be their most potent weapon for Drake Maye."

Ad

Jeremiah mentioned the possibility of Brian Schottenheimer's team taking Hampton. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. sees that happening, marking Dallas down as taking him in his most recent mock.

"Hampton actually firmed up his first-round case at the combine, running a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and leaping 10 feet, 10 inches in the broad jump," Kiper said. "He is a home run hitter who could spark something in this Dallas running game, which has been dormant for the past two campaigns. The Cowboys averaged 4.0 yards per carry over that time, tied for fourth worst in the league."

Dallas is still striving to make it to the Super Bowl for the first time since the mid-1990s. The last time the Cowboys raised the Lombardi Trophy, Troy Aikman was at quarterback and Deion Sanders was starring on defense. Those two are well into their careers as a broadcaster and coach, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.