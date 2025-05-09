Hugh Freeze's elite recruit Deuce Knight shares 4-word reaction as 5-star WR Cederian Morgan makes major commitment announcement

Cederian Morgan, a five-star wide receiver from Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City, Alabama, is set to announce his commitment on July 2 this year, as per On3's Hayes Fawcett. The Alabama native will choose from top programs such as Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, Colorado and Florida.

According to On3, the receiver's hometown school of Alabama has the best odds of landing him. The recruiting website has given the Kalen DeBoer-led program an 89.4% chance of landing the talented five-star prospect. Alabama is followed by Auburn (4.0%), Florida (2.6%), Clemson (1.4%) and Georgia (1.1%).

Auburn's freshman quarterback Deuce Knight shared a four-word reaction to the news.

"Know what it is," Knight commented on On3's Instagram post about the five-star receiver.

Morgan spoke about his recruitment in an earlier interview with On3's Chad Simmons.

"I am taking my time with everything," Morgan said about his recruitment, as per On3. "A lot of schools are recruiting me hard, so many are making me feel like a top priority and it is great to hear from schools every day."

"I am going to take my time, sort things out and see where I need to be. Communication is really big for me. Playing for coaches that can help me get to the next level is big too."

Cederian Morgan is ranked No. 19 in the country and is the second-best wide receiver in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the second-best overall recruit in the state of Alabama.

Cederian Morgan talks about the Alabama Crimson Tide

The five-star wide receiver from Alexander City, Alabama, Cederian Morgan, is likely heading to Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide is the favorite to land the talented prospect.

Morgan received an offer from Alabama in May last year and is scheduled for an official visit to Tuscaloosa on June 19, 2025, as per 247Sports. He spoke about the Crimson Tide in an interview in February this year.

"Mainly Coach (JaMarcus) Shephard," Cederian Morgan told BamaOnLine, as per On3. "Me and Coach Shep have a great relationship, he has a great relationship with my family as well. I kind of looked at the receiver room, and if I did decide to go there, by the time I get there, I could have a good chance of getting on the field early."

The Crimson Tide's Class of 2026 is ranked No. 36 in the country, as per 247Sports. The program has landed commitments from five athletes so far and are poised to add the pledge of the five-star receiver as well.

