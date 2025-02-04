"I don't care about nothing outside of winning": Former Carolina QB Cam Newton addresses his 7v7 all-star tryouts squad with tough love

Cam Newton, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback and 2015 NFL MVP, is channeling his competitive mindset into coaching. During tryouts for his C1N 7v7 All-Star team, Newton set a no-nonsense tone, making it clear that only the best would make the cut.

"You got a free shirt," Newton said via C1N. "Bad news is everybody ain't gonna make it. What type of team is this? It's a All-Star team. I don't care about your feelings. I don't care about your parents. I don't care about nothing outside of winning. It ain't easy."

He emphasized that the program does not teach fundamentals but refines existing talent, adding:

"We do not teach nobody how to do anything. We just enhance it. If you're a Prius, expecting to come to see one end and thinking I can turn you into a Porsche, it's just not reality. Act like you're alone here. I'm gonna tell you how it is."

Newton’s credibility as a mentor is backed by a storied career. The 2011 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year amassed 4,051 passing yards and 706 rushing yards in his debut season.

He led the Panthers to a 15–1 record and an appearance in Super Bowl 50, securing the league MVP title. Over his first seven seasons, he became the only quarterback to surpass 4,000 rushing yards and 25,000 passing yards. He also holds the record for most rushing touchdowns by a QB (75).

His C1N program, designed for athletes aged 12–18, focuses on skill development, physical conditioning and character building. In addition to local training, C1N hosts international events with cash prizes, fostering high-level competition.

The program has produced over 30 professional players, including athletes who have contributed to five National Championship wins.

Cam Newton stands by his MVP award, while Eli Manning weighs in on team vs. individual success

Cam Newton sparked debate by stating he would not trade his MVP award for a Super Bowl victory. His comment drew mixed reactions, including from Eli Manning, who addressed the topic on "Up & Adams" with Kay Adams.

Manning acknowledged Newton’s dominant 2015 season, calling it "deserving of that award.”

“It’s one of those deals where ‘Hey Cam is proud of his MVP award’ and that he has every right to be. An unbelievable season and a great and deserving of that award,” Eli said.

He respected Newton’s pride in his achievement but noted that most NFL players prioritize a championship over personal accolades.

“I think as players you feel like, ‘Hey I’m doing my job. I want to be prepared. I want to go out there and play to the best of my ability,"’ he added. "This is a team sport and you gotta rely on people around you as well … A lot of people, they want to win the championships,”

He pointed to Saquon Barkley as an example of a selfless teammate. In the 2024 regular-season finale, Barkley, with 2,005 rushing yards, sat out to stay healthy for the playoffs — despite being within reach of Eric Dickerson’s 2,105-yard record.

Sacrificing a historic milestone highlighted his commitment to team success over individual recognition.

