How much will Super Bowl 59 food cost for a party? Report highlights expenses to watch Chiefs vs. Eagles at home

Football fans nationwide will assemble to witness Super Bowl 59 on Sunday. Of course, the hundreds of millions of individuals who intend to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game will likely spend money on Super Bowl fixings.

Sometimes throwing a Super Bowl party may be expensive, so if you're debating between a get-together at home and going out with friends, knowing how much food would cost might help you decide.

Based on a study of Nielsen data, the Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute projects that the cost of throwing a Super Bowl party will be around the same as it was in 2024, with an average rise of roughly 10 cents.

Finding a satisfactory equilibrium between more costly and lower-priced items can help keep your budget from going beyond, according to a report released by the Wells Fargo Institute on Thursday. This is because popular Super Bowl snacks and foods will have a significant price variance this year.

The survey estimates that the cost of food and beverages for a group of 10, such as beer, chicken wings, guacamole, and chips, will be around $139 this year.

The Wells Fargo report determined that certain protein sources, like frozen shrimp, are slightly cheaper than last year, but that one of the most common Super Bowl food choices, chicken wings, will cost 7% more this year than it did in 2024 due to increased demand.

Throughout the United States, grocery prices are about 2% higher now than a year ago. According to the earlier report, the cost of alcoholic beverages, such as wine and beer, for Super Bowl parties this year is also roughly 2% higher than last year.

How much have Super Bowl snack and ingredient prices changed since last year?

Here is a list of some Super Bowl food items and ingredients, and how much they have changed from last year, according to the Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute.

#1 - Frozen shrimp (down 4% from last year)

#2 - Cherry tomatoes (up by 11.9%)

#3 - Avocados (up by 11.5%)

#4 - Pepper (up by 7.4%)

#5 - Frozen pizza (down by 3.7%)

#6 - Tortilla chips (down by 1.4%)

#7 - Beer and wine (up by 2%)

#8 - Prepared guacamole dip (up by 1.5%)

#9 - Chicken wings (up by 7%)

#10 - Potato chips (down by 5.1%)

#11 - Salsa (down by 1.1%)

#12 - Broccoli (down by 7%)

#13 - Cauliflower (down by 3%)

