"Canadian players should have boycotted and not attended": Internet reacts as Florida Panthers meet Donald Trump during customary White House visit

The Florida Panthers' customary White House visit with President Donald Trump after winning the 2024 Stanley Cup has sparked reactions online.

The tradition of championship-winning teams across major professional sports leagues visiting the White House dates back over a century. The Florida Panthers continued this custom on Monday, receiving a tour of the White House and being honored by Trump in the East Wing.

Social media erupted with mixed reactions after the 2024 Stanley Cup champions made their ceremonial visit. One fan wrote,

"Canadian players should have boycotted and not attended,", referencing the trade tensions with Trump imposing 25% tariffs on Canadian goods.

Another fan wrote,

"There are Canadians on that team. Would be nice to see them refuse to go and support their country because of what Trump is doing to it."

Here are some fan reactions:

"Great to see so many great Canadians in the White House today" one fan wrote.

"I love how the Canadian fans are crying that Trump is putting an end to supporting them and their weak economy." another fan wrote.

"When do the panthers play a Canadian team at home? Trump needs to show up for that national anthem" a user commented.

"Geez I wouldn’t have went because I have standards and morals but to each their own. Might not get another chance. I guess." another user wrote.

During the ceremony in the East Wing, Trump praised the Florida Panthers' remarkable journey to their first Stanley Cup victory, highlighting key moments from their playoff run. Head coach Paul Maurice and GM Bill Zito received special recognition for their leadership in building the championship team.

This visit continues a tradition dating back to the Pittsburgh Penguins' pioneering White House visit in 1991.

Florida Panthers' alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk on meeting President Donald J. Trump

Florida Panthers' alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk expressed his excitement about meeting President Donald J. Trump at the White House to celebrate the team's Stanley Cup championship.

"It's kind of that cherry on top finish," said Tkachuk (per NHL.com). "It's been an incredible year celebrating [the Cup] and going through that run."

"To be here at the White House today, to meet the president of the United States, and to be lucky enough to have him honor us, it's just so cool and something that I honestly never would've imagined."

During the ceremony, the President was presented with a golden hockey stick and a framed jersey featuring the numbers 45 and 47, representing his two non-consecutive terms in office. The jersey also had "POTUS" displayed on one of the shoulders.

Following the event, the players were given a private tour of the Oval Office, further adding to the memorable experience.

