"I drove for hours for this"- Kiyan Anthony's $30M worth mom La La Anthony makes a long trip for her favorite food

Kiyan Anthony's mother, La La Anthony, is a celebrity in her own right. The 45-year-old actress has a net worth of $30 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Most of her earnings are a result of a successful acting and television career. She is also the ex-wife of former New York Knicks' shooting guard, Carmelo Anthony.

La La is also a crab lover, and the actress recently shared an Instagram story showcasing her love for the dish. She travelled four hours to savor her favorite dish and was understandably happy to have her meal.

"So I drove four hours for this," La La Anthony said in her story. "This right here, makes me happy... makes me so so happy."

La La is a supportive mother to her son, Kiyan Anthony. The four-star shooting guard plays his high school basketball at Long Island Lutheran High School in New York and is one of the best prospects in the Class of 2025.

The 6'5" athlete is ranked No.34 in the country and is the 12th-best player at his position in the Class of 2025, as per On3. He is also the best overall recruit from the state of New York. He committed to the Syracuse Orange in November last year.

Kiyan Anthony celebrates with his mother, La La Anthony, after winning MVP at The Throne national championship

The four-star shooting guard from the Class of 2025, Kiyan Anthony, led his team to The Throne championship last month. The Crusaders edged out the Eagles in the championship game, 71-68, to win the tournament.

Anthony was named MVP of the title game after dropping 25 points on 60% shooting from the field and 33% from beyond the three-point line, as per BCK Online.

After the game, the four-star prospect shared a heartwarming moment with his mother, La La Anthony, by putting a crown on her head. The video was shared on Twitter by Recruit Report.

Anthony is a top prospect from the Class of 2025 and received offers from top schools such as Florida State, USC, Providence, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, Indiana, and Rutgers. However, he chose his father's alma mater, the Syracuse Orange, over these schools.

Syracuse's Class of 2025 is ranked No.13 in the country, as per 247Sports. The program has landed four athletes so far. Anthony will hope to lead the Orange to the NCAA title, just like his father did in 2003.

