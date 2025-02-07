"I love this move": Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. shares his feelings as the Buckeyes make major coaching change

Five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., a top recruit in the 2026 class, has voiced his support for Ohio State’s decision to elevate Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator for the 2025 season. Hartline, previously the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach, replaces Chip Kelly in the role.

Henry, the son of the late NFL receiver Chris Henry, has been committed to the Buckeyes since July 28, 2023. While he has visited other schools—including Penn State, USC, and Oregon, where he was recently seen wearing team apparel—he remains firm in his pledge to Ohio State. Reacting to the coaching change, Henry expressed strong approval.

“I love this move,” Henry told On3. “Coach Hartline knows how to develop receivers better than anyone, and now with him as OC I know he’s going to put us receivers in the best position to dominate for sure.”

Trending

Hartline has built a reputation as one of college football’s top position coaches since taking over in 2018. He has mentored elite NFL receivers such as Terry McLaurin, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Marvin Harrison Jr. His recruiting success includes standout talents like Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith, as well as future stars Quincy Porter and Henry Jr.

The coaching staff at Ohio State College experienced major changes since 2023 and each loss to Michigan caused Ryan Day to surrender play-calling duties. Following an 11-2 season in 2023 along with their three-straight Michigan losses Ryan Day decided to step away from play-calling and first brought Kelly to his staff.

However, following a national championship run, Hartline is expected to assume those responsibilities. Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles departed for Penn State, making Ohio State’s 2025 campaign one of transition.

Oregon pushing to flip 5 star WR Chris Henry Jr. from Ohio State

The Oregon Ducks are making a serious push to flip five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. from Ohio State. Despite committing to the Buckeyes in July 2023, Henry has continued visiting other programs, keeping his recruitment open.

Henry has visited three colleges for recruitment purposes beyond his commitment: he went to Penn State then traveled to Oregon on November 9th before visiting USC on November 16th.

Former Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly took the Las Vegas Raiders position which has sparked an opportunity for both Oregon and other colleges to replace him.

"My interest in Oregon is definitely up there. I would put them right behind Ohio State," Henry told 247 Sports. "When I was up there, I got to talk to Coach Lanning, Coach Adams, and Coach Stein. Their message to me was that I'm a priority for them and that they're not going to give up."

Expand Tweet

Henry was back in Oregon last week for Junior Day, where top high school recruits explore the program. The event included several elite prospects from the 2026, 2027, and 2028 classes.

Now playing at Mater Dei, a powerhouse with strong Oregon ties, Chris Henry’s junior season was cut short by a knee injury. However, he debuted for the program on August 22, 2024, before going down.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place