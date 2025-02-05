Exclusive: Broncos insider suggests Garrett Wilson could be trade option for Denver

Garrett Wilson has played against the Denver Broncos several times in his career and the team's fans have had an up close and personal look at the wide receiver. At just 24 years old, there is more football ahead of the 2024 1,000-yard receiver than behind him.

Getting Wilson would be a dream come true for many Broncos fans. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Broncos insider Andrew Mason gave their fans a big reason to hope for such a turn of events.

"I think there are people who maybe want to will Garrett Wilson to the Broncos into the conversation," Mason said. "It's also interesting that, of course, Garrett Wilson's with the Jets and, that's where Darren Mougey, the former Broncos executive went. Keep your eyes on some things with the Jets perhaps."

Darren Mougey is the new general manager of the New York Jets, replacing Joe Douglas. In Mason's view, Mougey still has plenty of ties to Denver, opening up potential trade opportunities.

Exploring how Garrett Wilson could fit into Broncos lineup

The Denver Broncos had more answers than questions as they were able to make the playoffs this season. However, their roster is far from perfect. One particular area with room for improvement is the WR room.

Courtland Sutton is the biggest star in the room, but he is inching towards 30 years old. Marvin Mims and Devaughn Vele showed flashes, but neither appears to be in a position to succeed Sutton as the team's top WR.

Adding Garrett Wilson not only makes the team younger going forward, but it also rounds out the receiver room nicely in 2025.

Bo Nix would have two receivers coming off 1,000-yard seasons to work with. If the passing offense is going to take a step forward this offseason, Wilson is a great way to do it. The Denver Broncos ranked 20th in average passing yards per game this season, per ESPN analytics, so there should seemingly be a sense of urgency to get that ranking up in 2025.

The question is whether Denver will take the big swing with the New York Jets.

