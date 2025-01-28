"I’m coming back home": IMG Academy OL Steven Pickard Jr. announces his commitment to Syracuse University

Syracuse University secured a key addition to its 2026 recruiting class on Saturday when offensive lineman Steven Pickard Jr. announced his commitment via social media.

Pickard’s ties to Syracuse run deep. Born in the 315 area code, his first football game experience was at the Carrier Dome. His mother was a Syracuse College of Law graduate.

"Syracuse I’m coming back home! After a great visit and conversation with @FranBrow nCuse. I am extremely blessed and grateful to announce I have committed to play for my dream school," Pickard tweeted on Saturday.

A Syracuse native currently playing for Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy, Pickard expressed his enthusiasm for returning to his roots and contributing to the program's success.

"Cuse has always been my home in my heart and I love coach Brown's leadership," Pickard said, via 247Sports. "I believe in what he is doing and I want to help Syracuse win a national championship."

Over the last few months, Pickard has visited the Syracuse campus, attending games against Holy Cross in September and Miami in November. On Saturday, he witnessed the Orange basketball team face Pitt.

Despite not yet being rated by major recruiting services, Pickard garnered interest from numerous Power Five programs, including Boston College, Clemson, Florida, Duke, NC State, South Carolina, Maryland and Virginia.

The 6-foot-5 lineman joined IMG Academy last year after starting high school in Charleston, SC. IMG ended its 2024 season ranked No. 17 nationally with a 7-2 record, per MaxPreps.

Pickard’s younger brother, a 2028 prospect, also attended Saturday’s visit, adding further intrigue to Syracuse’s recruiting pipeline.

Syracuse’s 2026 class gains momentum with Steven Pickard Jr.'s commitment

With Pickard’s commitment, Syracuse’s 2026 recruiting class now includes eight verbal pledges, highlighted by composite four-star Javeion Copper and four three-star prospects. The group currently ranks No. 15 in the nation.

“I think they’re really going after the talent,” Pickard said of Syracuse, via The Daily Orange. “The best way to get the best talent is to really hammer down the places that have the best football.”

Under coach Fran Brown, Syracuse completed a remarkable 2024 season, finishing 10-3, earning a No. 20 national ranking and capping the year with a Holiday Bowl victory over Washington State.

The 2026 class, currently ranked No. 15 nationally, features four-star edge rusher Jarius Rodgers, Syracuse’s top-ranked commit at No. 323 in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Rodgers is also the No. 17 edge rusher nationally and No. 23 player in Florida. Other key recruits include three-star linebacker Maurice Medley, wide receivers BJ Garrett and Phoenix Henriquez and running back D’Antae Sheffey.

