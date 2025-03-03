The recruiting battle for five-star quarterback Jared Curtis is reaching its final stages. The No. 1-ranked quarterback in the 2026 class, according to On3, stands at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, hailing from Nashville.

Ad

A former Georgia commitment, Curtis decommitted in October, reopening his recruitment. Now, his decision appears to be between Oregon and Georgia, with official visits scheduled for Eugene on June 6 and Athens on June 13.

Speculation surrounding his next move intensified when Curtis posted a picture of a newly purchased Corvette on social media. The car’s bold red color immediately caught fans' attention, fueling rumors of a potential Georgia recommitment.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Recruiting insider Josh Newberg weighed in:

"You see the car. I mean, look at it. What does it tell you? It's red – and I mean Bulldog red – so, I felt like Oregon is the team with the edge right now until I saw this car, and I'm thinking, is Jared Curtis really just tipping everybody off or is he going to be driving a red Corvette in Eugene? I don't know."

Ad

Ad

Curtis’ NIL valuation reflects his immense marketability. Initially valued at $2.8 million before the 2025 season, his worth has now surged to $3 million, according to On3. This makes him the highest-valued high school football player in the NIL rankings. His NIL journey began in March 2024 when he inked a deal with Leaf Trading Cards, resulting in a trading card available for $79.99.

On the field, Curtis led Nashville Christian to a 13-1 record and a DII-A state championship in 2024, securing his No. 1 quarterback and No. 5 overall recruit ranking (On3). He also earned Tennessee’s Gatorade Player of the Year and Mr. Football honors.

Ad

Jared Curtis' recruitment narrows down to Oregon and Georgia

Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis is closing in on a college decision, with Oregon and Georgia emerging as his top choices, according to Tennessean reporter Tyler Palmateer, who confirmed the update through Curtis’ agent.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As the No. 1 quarterback and No. 4 overall prospect in the 2026 class per USA Today’s Football Composite Rankings, Curtis remains highly sought after. Earlier this year, he mapped out visits to Oregon (June 6-8), Georgia (June 13-15) and South Carolina (June 20-22), while Alabama was also under consideration for a junior day visit in February.

Although a commitment date has not been set, Curtis intends to explore his options further before making a final call.

Ad

“I will wait until official visits to make my decision,” Curtis told On3. “I will get out more. When official visits open up, I will get down on some visits, see the school and see what I like about it."

Jared Curtis is also a finalist for the 2024-25 Middle Tennessee High School Sports Awards Offensive Football Player of the Year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

South Carolina Gamecocks Fan? Check out the South Carolina latest depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place