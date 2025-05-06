"I don't really care who's out the west, I have the Celtics winning": AJ Dybantsa roots for his Boston ties as he names favorite for NBA Championship

Five-star BYU signee AJ Dybantsa told BYUTV Sports Nation about his transition into college, the BYU Cougars team and his future teammates.

Ad

In the interview aired on Friday, the No. 1 ranked prospect also gave his predictions about the ongoing NBA playoffs. AJ Dybantsa, on being asked who he favored to advance out of the Eastern and Western Conferences to meet in the NBA Finals, said:

"I don't really care who's out the West. I have the Celtics winning." (10:54-10:57)

Ad

Trending

The Boston Celtics finished the regular season just behind the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference, with a strong 39-13 record. In the first round of the NBA Playoffs, they cruised past the Orlando Magic in five games.

The Celtics find themselves in the Eastern Conference semifinals, where they face the New York Knicks. The Knicks hold a 1-0 lead in the series after a tight 108-105 win in Game 1. Game 2 is set for Thursday, which could be another thriller.

Ad

AJ Dybantsa also spoke about what interests him in the Western Conference:

"I actually see a lot. I like the Nuggets-Clippers series. I think it's going to go to seven. The Warriors are actually playing great basketball right now. The Thunder is just a crazy team. And then the Wolves are playing high-level basketball right now." (11:13-11:28)

Ad

While just transitioning into college basketball at BYU, AJ Dybantsa is expected to enter the 2026 NBA draft. He's being projected as the No. 1 pick in the draft. So, it's safe to say that it wouldn't be long before he features in the NBA.

"BYU did not make my list": AJ Dybantsa reveals Cougars weren't an early favorite in his recruitment process

AJ Dybantsa made some interesting revelations about his recruitment and eventual commitment to BYU.

Ad

When asked how much his perception of the school has changed from the first time it crossed his mind to the present moment, he revealed that the Cougars were not even in his initial list:

"When I was like, making my top list, BYU did not make my list. My dad was like, 'Yo just throw them in there, trust me, throw BYU in there.' I was like, 'All right, I'm in,' no, I listen to my dad. And then I came on the visit, and I was like, 'Yeah, my fault, man, my fault, I gotta come here.'" (8:45-9:03)

Beyond his recruitment, AJ's dad, Ace Dybantsa, plays a huge role in his basketball career. Ace handled his deals, and most notably, was responsible for his son's transfer to Utah Prep, where AJ finished his high school.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.