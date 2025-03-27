"I wanna give a special thanks to my family": Koa Peat expresses gratitude as top-10 recruit set to join LeBron James' son, Bryce at Arizona

After months of speculation, five-star power forward Koa Peat has now made his decision on Thursday during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." The Perry Pumas star revealed that he is staying in his home state and committing to Arizona. This means he will be teaming up with three-star shooting guard Bryce James, the son of LA Lakers star LeBron James, next season.

The new Arizona commit thanked his family, friends, teammates and the school personnel at Perry for what he has achieved in his high school basketball career.

"How I got to my final five, you know, just having serious talks with my parents and cutting down my list throughout my process," Peat said. "But there's only one school you pick. So first and foremost, I would like to thank God without Him, none of this is possible. I want to give a special thanks to my family for the unwavering support.

"Thank you to Perry for an amazing four years. Thank you to my principal, Ms. Patterson and my athletic director, Ms. Burkes. A special shout out to my coaches, coach Dwayne and coach Harwick for making me the player I am today. Thank you to my athletic trainers, Allison and Olivia, for everything.

"Special shout out to my teammates. I know y'all boys out there watching right now. Shout out y'all boys, Also, I like to give a special thanks to my my trainers, coach Kenny and Chuck for the countless hours to spend the gym."

Koa Peat led the Perry Pumas to an AIA state boys basketball championship and was Arizona's Gatorade State Player of the Year this March. He was also named to the McDonald's All-American Game.

Koa Peat explains why he chose Arizona

The final five schools on Koa Peat's list include Arizona, Arizona State, Houston, Baylor and Texas, and in the end, he opted to stay home and chose the Wildcats. In his decision, Peat explained that Wildcats coach, Tommy Lloyd, and his staff were great, and he added that he is excited to play for the team.

"It was a super hard decision," Peat said. "Me and my parents had really serious talks about it but I just felt like Arizona is the right situation for me. Coach Tommy (Lloyd) is a great coach. They have great assistant coaches over there for my development and they're a winning program so I'm just excited to come down and play in McKale."

The Perry star will join Bryce James in Arizona. The youngest son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James chose the Wildcats in a surprise announcement on New Year's Day.

