"If they go to the same school one will leave for money": Fans react to a possible Jared Curtis and Jackson Cantwell linkup at Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia could land one of the best recruiting tandems in recent memory. Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, the No. 1 signal-caller in the 2026 class, committed to the Bulldogs on May 5. Since then, he’s taken on the role of peer recruiter, pushing hard for Jackson Cantwell — the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect and top offensive tackle, according to On3.

Last weekend, Curtis visited Athens again to build chemistry with Cantwell. The two shared meals, sat in on team meetings and strengthened their growing relationship.

The potential pairing has sent Georgia fans into a frenzy. They envision Cantwell shielding Curtis’ blindside, anchoring a future championship-caliber offense. However, not everyone is convinced it will last.

“Either way, if they go to the same school one will leave for money,” one fan said.

“Dark Kirby is back. Uh oh,” another fan wrote.

Here are other reactions:

"Looks like it’s going to be Georgia with the #1 class," a fan commented.

"Don’t matter where they start, one of them will be gone after the season for $," one fan wrote.

Cantwell, a 6-foot-8, 325-pound lineman from Nixa, Missouri, is expected to choose between Georgia, Oregon, Miami and Ohio State. While all four schools have been in the mix, insiders suggest Georgia holds a slight edge, thanks in part to Curtis’ public efforts and their visible rapport during Cantwell’s final visit.

Should Cantwell choose Miami, it would mark Mario Cristobal’s most significant recruiting victory with the Hurricanes, and perhaps his biggest win since signing five-star edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux at Oregon.

Hurricanes make late push as Jackson Cantwell's commitment nears

On commitment day, Miami remains within striking distance of landing Jackson Cantwell, the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class (according to On3). While Georgia is widely considered the frontrunner, the Hurricanes' strong NIL proposal and coaching staff are keeping them in play.

Cantwell previously leaned toward Miami before Georgia surged following his final visit. However, the Hurricanes’ pitch remains compelling.

“Mario Cristobal has coached a lot of guys who play early,” Cantwell said on Tuesday, via SI. “They prioritize O-line development. They’re the only program left with an O-line guy as head coach.”

Miami offensive line coach Alex Mirabal is also a major draw. A source close to Cantwell’s camp called him “the best offensive line coach in the country.” On3’s Pete Nakos reported that the Hurricanes' NIL package remains “exciting,” and the family is reviewing the details.

Despite a final visit from Oregon on Monday, Georgia and Miami are the top contenders. On3’s Steve Wiltfong noted, “Georgia has built momentum,” but added that Miami has reentered the mix with a late NIL push.

Cantwell’s recruitment has captivated fans online, as even his gear choices and love for Waffle House are dissected. Coaches like Kirby Smart, Ryan Day and Jason Taylor have personally visited him in hopes of sealing the deal.

