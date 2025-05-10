"Little do y'all know": Ryan Day's star Buckeyes recruit Devin Sanchez shares reaction to potential Ohio State defensive lineup

Devin Sanchez has officially landed in Columbus—and he’s wasting no time making his presence felt. The five-star cornerback, ranked No. 8 in 247Sports' 2025 composite, responded with a confident remark to a projected Ohio State defensive lineup on X.

Ad

Sanchez set the tone for what he plans to bring to the Buckeyes with his short and precise,

"Little do y’all know 👀 bet”.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Ohio State’s projected 2025 defensive alignment features defensive ends Cayden Curry and Beau Atkinson flanking nose tackle Kayden McDonald and tackle Eddrick Houston, with Kenyatta Jackson (or C.J. Hicks) at rush end.

The linebacker corps pairs Sonny Styles with Arvell Reese, while the secondary lines up Davison Igbinosun and Jermaine Mathews Jr. at cornerback. Jaylen McClain (or Faheem Delane) and Caleb Downs are at safety, and Lorenzo Styles Jr. in the nickel role.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sanchez's challenge to the existing status quo will make things more interesting. He will certainly be eager to prove himself to burst into that list.

The Houston North Shore standout, listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 lbs, turned down offers from Alabama and Texas A&M to commit to Ohio State. The departure of several key starters to the NFL has created immediate opportunities, and Sanchez is likely to take advantage.

Strength coach Mickey Marotti has already identified Sanchez and fellow freshman linebacker, Riley Pettijohn, as part of the new wave of elite defenders.

Ad

“Devin has the length, athleticism, and mindset, too. He’s all about it,” said On3’s Pete Nakos, reinforcing Sanchez’s status as a freshman to watch.

"I'm at the bottom here": Devin Sanchez reveals his mindset amid early Buckeyes development

Freshman cornerback Devin Sanchez isn't relying on his five-star reputation to carve out a role at Ohio State.

Ad

“I’m at the bottom here, I put myself at the bottom, so I have to work my way up to the top,” Sanchez told Eleven Warriors in April.

Sanchez is determined to make an early impact—much like wide receiver Carnell Tate did a year ago.

“That’s the biggest reason I came here,” Sanchez noted. “I want to be on the field year one, so I’m going to push myself every day.”

Ad

Though Ohio State’s staff is tempering early expectations, head coach, Ryan Day, and cornerbacks coach, Tim Walton, both praised Sanchez’s competitive drive.

“He’s got the right mindset... he’s doing some good things,” Day said.

Walton added, “He’s learning and picking things up well. He’s doing a solid job.”

With Jermaine Mathews Jr. and Davison Igbinosun projected to start, Sanchez may begin as the Buckeyes’ fourth corner. Still, his attitude reflects maturity beyond his years.

Ad

“Up here, it’s not about age—it’s about stepping up,” he said. “You’ve got to prove you’re that guy.”

Sanchez enters a reloading Buckeye secondary expected to blend veterans like star safety, Caleb Downs, with high-upside newcomers. With early buzz and comparisons to NFL standout Christian Gonzalez—praised for his shutdown skills and athletic profile—Sanchez is already earning serious attention.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Sharma Aman is a journalist who has been covering college sports at Sportskeeda since 2023. Graduating with a specialization in Transportation Technology, he believes his educational background, although seemingly unrelated, helped him develop the research, analysis and critical thinking skills important for his current role.



Aman is adept at contextualizing current events within historical narratives. He is also good at technical deep dives and presenting comprehensive report strategies, coaching tactics, and player performances with precision. Through meticulous research, multiple sourcing, timeliness, transparency, and adherence to ethical standards, Aman works to ensure accuracy and relevance in articles.



Caitlin Clark's recent achievement of becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer is his current favorite college sports moment. He also admires Clark and Angel Ree¬se, Caleb Williams, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, LSU, Alabama Football, Michigan Football are his all-time favorite college teams.



Aman finds relaxation and inspiration in activities like reading, hiking, playing badminton & table tennis. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place