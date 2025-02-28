  • home icon
By Rey Alcaraz
Modified Feb 28, 2025 13:12 GMT
Kiyan Anthony poses in a Syracuse basketball jersey with the number 1, spinning a basketball on his hand.
Kiyan Anthony repping Syracuse—ready to make his own name where his father made his

Kiyan Anthony made an appearance at Madison Square Garden for a New York Knicks game, keeping his fit simple but stylish.

He rocked a beige hoodie, dark cargo pants, Asics sneakers and gold-rimmed glasses, bringing a laid-back and polished look to courtside.

Kiyan stood at center court, hand partially covering his face as he took in the scene, sanding on the Knicks logo in an empty arena.

His father, Carmelo Anthony, was a Knicks icon, and now Kiyan is stepping into that same space, a legend who made history and a young player creating his path.

"A night at the Garden @americaneagle #AEpartner," wrote Kiyan on Instagram.

The second slide showed him courtside, adjusting his glasses while sitting back in the front row, with the diamond chain standing out. Around him, other attendees, including some recognizable faces, moved through the background.

Courtside at The Garden, Kiyan Anthony keeping it cool at MSG
The next IG slide had Kiyan pulling up his hood, looking focused, feeling at home where in an environment that could one day be his own.

With his high school career taking off, college offers are stacking up. It won’t be long before he steps back into Madison Square Garden, not as a guest, but as a player.

Kiyan Anthony locked in at MSG
Kiyan Anthony commits to Syracuse with support from His parents Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony

Kiyan Anthony is following in his father’s footsteps, committing to Syracuse University to play college basketball.

After considering offers from schools like Auburn and USC, he chose Syracuse, not because of his father’s legacy but because of the connection he built with the coaching staff. His commitment strengthens the 2025 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 5 in the nation.

His father, Carmelo Anthony, has been guiding him through the transition, especially when it comes to the business side of college athletics. With Kiyan securing a $1.1 million NIL deal, Carmelo has made sure that his son understands the financial realities of his new career journey, teaching him the importance of taxes, budgeting and smart financial decisions.

“I have to tell you, they’re taking 60% of your money,” Carmelo said.

Kiyan's mother, La La Anthony, has also been a strong influence, offering advice as he prepares for college life. She has encouraged him to stay true to himself, making sure he builds his own path. She has expressed her excitement about his decision, saying that Syracuse made him feel like a priority throughout the process.

With the support of his parents and a clear vision for his future, Kiyan is ready to take the next step.

