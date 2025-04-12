IN PHOTOS: Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan showcases bond between daughters Izela and Hamiley Arenas in latest social media post

Gilbert Arenas' former partner, Laura Govan, and her kids, Izela, Aloni, and Hamiley Arenas, were in New York City to cheer her second child, Alijah Arenas, who played for the West team during the McDonald's All-American Game on April 1.

Govan posted photos of their trip, including some bonding time with her two daughters.

Izela and Hamiley Arenas shared plenty of snaps during the McDonald's All-American Game, including ones with their mom, grandma, and their youngest sibling, Aloni. The sisters, both basketball players themselves, also took pictures with celebrities in attendance at the Barclays Center.

Alijah had 11 points and two rebounds for the West, which won the game, 105-92, with Darryn Peterson being named co-MVP with 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one block. The other co-MVP was the East's Cameron Boozer, who had a double-double (16 points and 12 rebounds).

All four of Arenas' and Govan's kids play basketball. Izela is a freshman star at Louisville, while Alijah led Chatsworth to the final of the CIF Division II state championships and is currently committed to USC. Meanwhile, Hamiley Arenas is a rising high school freshman at Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) and Aloni is considered a middle school prodigy.

Hamiley Arenas had a stellar freshman year with the Notre Dame Knights

While her big brother, Alijah, had the spotlight on him for his senior year at Chatsworth, little sister Hamiley Arenas has proven that she can carry a team as well, and she did this during her freshman year at Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks).

While her team, the Notre Dame Knights, did not do too well this season, finishing with a 12-16 overall record and a dismal 0-10 in the Mission League, Hamiley had plenty of individual accolades.

She was the team's leading scorer and rebounder, even though she is only a freshman guard.

Hamiley averaged 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. She led the school as top scorer, rebounder, steals and blocks per game. She also leads the Knights in field goal percentage (39%) and 3-point percentage (26%).

