IN PHOTOS: Kiyan Anthony's $30 million worth mom La La Anthony features in photoshoot in a stunning red outfit

Kiyan Anthony's mother, LaLa Anthony, is pretty active on social media and regularly shares updates from her life. The $30 million-worth (per CelebrityNetWorth) television personality and author is the ex-partner of NBA star Carmelo Anthony.

On Saturday, she shared snaps from her latest photoshoot on Instagram, decorated in a red monochromatic outfit with the following caption.

"Pulled up and made it work."

Even though the couple has not been together since 2017, both continue to raise their only child, Kiyan, together and are always present to hype him up and were present at the Chipotle Nationals as well.

In his podcast 7 PM in Brooklyn, Carmelo Anthony opened up about his expectations for his son.

"When you're the top two-three team in the country, arguably number one, every game you should expect to win... I wanna see you compete... so the way that I lock in with you is a lot different because I feel like I'm about to go out there and play... You finishing up high school so if you got a chance to go win something that's meaningful go do it."

After McDAAG snub, Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony shines at Chipotle Nationals

After missing out on the McDonald's All-American games, Kiyan Anthony proved his mettle at the ongoing Chipotle Nationals. The Long Island Lutherans could not make it to the finals and faced defeat in the quarterfinals after they faced off with Darryn Peterson's Prolific Prep last Wednesday.

Anthony racked up 22 points and three rebounds in 31 minutes. In addition to that, he also made nine of his 12 free-throw attempts.

On Friday, Ball is Life's Instagram handle posted the same regarding Darryn Peterson and Kiyan Anthony's impressive feats at the Chipotle Nationals.

"In what could have been the game of the year, Darryn Peterson and Kiyan Anthony just WENT AT IT!! 🤯🤯 In an 81-80 overtime win to advance in Chipotle Nationals, Darryn Peterson put on a SHOW dropping 28 points and Kiyan Anthony put up a fight, contributing 22 points himself 😤😤 #chipotlenationals," read the caption.

Even NBA star Gilbert Arenas reacted with fire emojis in the comments section.

Anthony, a product of Long Island Lutheran, is the top hooper in New York and holds the No. 12th rank as a shooting guard in the Class of 2025. Nationally, he holds the 33rd spot per On3.

