Carmelo Anthony gets candid about 'intense' courtside dad mode during son Kiyan Anthony's game: "I wanna see you compete"

Carmelo Anthony is a legend in the game of basketball. Anthony knows what it takes to be great, from winning a national championship at Syracuse as a freshman to being named a top 75 NBA player of all time.

Ad

With his son Kiyan Anthony working towards his basketball goal, Melo is trying to instill in him the same mentality and competitive level he used to become great.

Kiyan is set to attend Syracuse University, his father's alma mater, for the 2025-26 NCAA season. As Kiyan's high school career winds down, Carmelo Anthony wants his son to go out there and win as much as he can.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a clip from an episode of his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast posted Friday, Anthony also acknowledged that he feels like he's about to go out and play during Kiyan's games, and it even shows in his demeanor on the sidelines when it comes down to the wire:

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"When you're the top two-three team in the country, arguably number one, every game you should expect to win... I wanna see you compete... so the way that I lock in with you is a lot different because I feel like I'm about to go out there and play... You finishing up high school so if you got a chance to go win something that's meaningful go do it."

Ad

If anyone knows the game of basketball and how to compete at the highest level, it's Carmelo Anthony, and hopefully, he can pass along his wisdom from his career to his son and turn into Kiyan Anthony's success as well.

Carmelo Anthony announced as a first-ballot Hall of Famer for the Class of 2025

Carmelo Anthony has earned one of basketball's highest honors. Anthony has reportedly been elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for the class of 2025, per ESPN insider Shams Charania on Wednesday:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The remainder of the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 will be officially announced on Saturday, April 5, as Anthony waits to see who will join him.

Anthony was named a top 75 NBA player of all-time and made 10 All-Star appearances throughout his 19-year career. Anthony also won an NCAA National Championship with Syracuse in 2003 but was never able to capture an NBA championship.

Anthony last played in the NBA in the 2021-22 season for the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. For his career, Anthony averaged 22.5 points and 6.2 rebounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Wes Laufert Wes Laufert is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a BAH in Economics, Politics, and Philosophy and over three years of experience in the field with publications including The Maple Minute.



His experiences working with varsity basketball teams as well as essay writing helped Wes hone his skills and put him on the road to sports journalism.



Born and raised in Canada, Wes has always looked to get involved with all levels of basketball, whether it's playing, writing or coaching. If it involves the game, Wes wants to be a part of it.



Wes' favorite team is the Toronto Raptors as he grew up watching them and they are the only Canadian team in the NBA. His favorite past player is Julius Erving due to the impact he had on the game in the 70s and 80s.



Growing up, Wes always loved watching the KD and Russ era OKC Thunder because they were one of if not the most exciting young duos in the league.



Wes lives for sports, so when he isn't writing about basketball, he loves watching other sports. Know More