Carmelo Anthony gets candid about 'intense' courtside dad mode during son Kiyan Anthony's game: "I wanna see you compete"

Carmelo Anthony is a legend in the game of basketball. Anthony knows what it takes to be great, from winning a national championship at Syracuse as a freshman to being named a top 75 NBA player of all time.
With his son Kiyan Anthony working towards his basketball goal, Melo is trying to instill in him the same mentality and competitive level he used to become great.
Kiyan is set to attend Syracuse University, his father's alma mater, for the 2025-26 NCAA season. As Kiyan's high school career winds down, Carmelo Anthony wants his son to go out there and win as much as he can.
In a clip from an episode of his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast posted Friday, Anthony also acknowledged that he feels like he's about to go out and play during Kiyan's games, and it even shows in his demeanor on the sidelines when it comes down to the wire:
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
"When you're the top two-three team in the country, arguably number one, every game you should expect to win... I wanna see you compete... so the way that I lock in with you is a lot different because I feel like I'm about to go out there and play... You finishing up high school so if you got a chance to go win something that's meaningful go do it."
If anyone knows the game of basketball and how to compete at the highest level, it's Carmelo Anthony, and hopefully, he can pass along his wisdom from his career to his son and turn into Kiyan Anthony's success as well.
Carmelo Anthony announced as a first-ballot Hall of Famer for the Class of 2025
Carmelo Anthony has earned one of basketball's highest honors. Anthony has reportedly been elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for the class of 2025, per ESPN insider Shams Charania on Wednesday:
The remainder of the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 will be officially announced on Saturday, April 5, as Anthony waits to see who will join him.
Anthony was named a top 75 NBA player of all-time and made 10 All-Star appearances throughout his 19-year career. Anthony also won an NCAA National Championship with Syracuse in 2003 but was never able to capture an NBA championship.
Anthony last played in the NBA in the 2021-22 season for the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. For his career, Anthony averaged 22.5 points and 6.2 rebounds.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for