IN PICS: 5-star Aaliyah Crump shares water side snaps with friends

Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump shared pictures on Instagram ahead of starting her college basketball career.

On Sunday, the five-star guard posted pictures on a boardwalk by a river. She’s wearing a sleeveless, off-white buttoned top with a slight cutout at the bottom and a short denim skirt. She smiles warmly at the camera, posing and dining with friends in some shots.

"see ya mn😇," Crump captioned the post.

Crump concluded her high school career as the top shooting guard in her class and the best player in Minnesota. At Minnetonka, as a junior, the 6-foot-1 shooting guard averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 3.3 assists. She also led the school to the 2024 4A State Championship.

She later transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida for her final high school season. During her senior year at Montverde Academy (2024–25), Aaliyah Crump averaged 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per game over 28 appearances.

Crump's senior season accolades include being named a McDonald's All-American and selected to the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit team.

Texas Signee Aaliyah Crump prepares for SEC Challenge

Aaliyah Crump, the No. 5 prospect in the Class of 2025 according to On3, has graduated from high school and is ready to begin her college basketball journey at Texas.

In a recent video shared by SLAM on May 21, Crump spoke about her preparation for the next level and what drives her.

“Always building means always working and always striving to complete the next goal that you have in mind,” Crump said. “Just the grind never stops and you're always working hard.”

Discussing her SEC preparation, she outlined the key elements she's focusing on.

"Biggest part of the game that I'm working on right now is my physciality," she added. "Going to the SEC, you know, there's a lot of big guards, big posts, a lot of athleticism in that league so making sure that I'm prepared for that.

"Right now, my workout consists of some ball handling and then getting into some shooting. I'm really focusing on my balance and footwork and then just keeping my follow through and making sure my shot is consistent."

Aaliyah Crump is the only player in her class who has signed with Texas. She chose Texas over offers from Ohio State, Baylor, Minnesota, Wisconsin and South Carolina.

