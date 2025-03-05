Jared Curtis recruiting race gets a new twist as insider gives “the edge” to Big Ten team

The recruitment of five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, the No. 1 signal-caller in the 2026 class, has taken another intriguing turn. Once committed to Georgia, Curtis reopened his recruitment in October and has since narrowed his choices to Oregon and Georgia.

Ad

The highly touted prospect has scheduled official visits to Oregon on June 6 and Georgia on June 13, setting the stage for a final decision.

On3's Steve Wiltfong weighed in on Curtis’ recruitment, emphasizing that a decision could come sooner than expected, he noted:

"I would not be surprised if he made his decision sooner. So Curtis is going to take these last two visits...one more time with his family and he is obviously very comfortable with the Ducks and coach Will Stein...then get back to Georgia one more time on March 13,"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Wiltfong also pointed out that the upcoming visits could further complicate Curtis’ decision.

"There's a chance that he could take these two visits and it could cloudy him up even more uh so we'll we'll see what happens. I would give the edge to Oregon going into these spring visits, so we'll see what happens."

Off the field, Jared Curtis’ NIL valuation has skyrocketed. Originally worth $2.8 million before the 2025 season, his current valuation stands at $3 million, making him the highest-ranked high school football player in NIL rankings. His endorsement journey began in March 2024 with Leaf Trading Cards, releasing a collectible card priced at $79.99.

Ad

On the field, Curtis dominated in 2024, leading Nashville Christian to a 13-1 record and a DII-A state title. He also secured Tennessee’s Gatorade Player of the Year and Mr. Football honors, cementing his status as an elite recruit.

Jared Curtis nearing decision as Oregon, Georgia battle for five-star QB

With two key visits approaching, five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, the top-ranked passer in the 2026 class, appears to be moving closer to a commitment. His upcoming trips include Oregon, Georgia, and South Carolina (June 20-22), with Alabama, also briefly considered.

Ad

While no commitment date has been set, Curtis remains focused on evaluating his options.

“I will wait until official visits to make my decision,” Curtis told On3. “I will get out more. When official visits open up, I will get down on some visits, see the school and see what I like about it."

Initially committed to Georgia on March 23, Curtis decommitted on October 17, reopening his recruitment. While several programs—including Alabama, Auburn, USC, and Ohio State—were in contention, the race has now come down to Oregon and Georgia.

Ad

"I think there are times where Curtis really sees himself playing at Oregon, and they’ve been the leader as of late," On3's Wiltfong reported. "The connection with offensive coordinator Will Stein and Dan Lanning, the way the Ducks have played over the last three years, and the trajectory of the program are exciting.”

Considered the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2026 class, Jared Curtis stands as Tennessee’s top-ranked recruit. He guided Nashville Christian to a dominant 13-1 season, culminating in a state championship. Throughout the year, he threw for 2,672 yards and 38 touchdowns with 577 rushing yards and 14 additional scores.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!